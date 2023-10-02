No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

In this column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry.

NYC real estate agent Patrick Clark draws on his decade of experience in finance to inform the guidance he provides to clients throughout their transactions. A lifelong learner, Clark focuses on staying current on the latest trends and best practices in real estate so that he can provide his clients with the most up-to-date information and advice. Find out how his unique background, hands-on approach, and the strong connections he cultivates with clients and colleagues help him to succeed in the fast-paced world of Manhattan real estate.

Personal stats

Name: Patrick Clark

Title: Licensed real estate salesperson

Location: Midtown Manhattan

Brokerage name: Elegran | Forbes Global Properties

Company Awards: Exhibit Awards | Best Brand | East Coast | Winner 2022 Inman | Most Innovative Brokerage Firm | WInner 2017



Q&A with Patrick Clark

1. What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

The importance of developing a strong support system. I learned this lesson when I started my career working in finance, and I appreciate its importance since joining Elegran. As a specialist trader for a decade, building a foundation of support through mentors, peers and even competitors has had a significant impact on my success.

This lesson has followed me as I transitioned into real estate. At Elegran, I’ve found that supportive leadership, business development coaching and a team of marketing experts, has helped me to pivot from my finance background into real estate. Their coaching has been instrumental in enabling me to discover effective methods and enhance my support system even more.

2. As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I really wanted to be a baseball player when I was younger, like many kids who dream of being a professional athlete, and while having the opportunity to play through college, I realized that finance and real estate were a natural fit for me.

Growing up in a household where both my mother and father excel in these fields, I was exposed to the ins and outs of real estate and finance at a young age. My mother has been a licensed broker for 14 years, and my father is a financial advisor. It was through observing their work and seeing the impact they had on their clients that I became interested in pursuing a career in these industries.

Coming out of college, I realized that I had a genuine passion for finance and real estate and decided to follow in their footsteps.

3. What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?

Build a strong reputation in your industry. While it may sound like a cliché, I have found this to be true throughout my career in both finance and real estate. People want to work with individuals they trust and who are willing to go above and beyond to get the job done.

Whether you’re in sales or any other field, your work ethic and reputation can have a significant impact on your success. I’ve learned that consistently putting in hard work and striving to exceed expectations can lead to long-term success and a positive reputation in the industry.

4. What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

It’s important to know what you can and can’t control in New York real estate’s fast-paced and highly competitive industry. Interest rates, government policies/subsidies and the economy are just a few factors that impact the real estate market.

Control what you can control, and for what you can’t control, become a credible source to advise and service your clients accordingly. I can’t control if the Fed raises rates, or if the market crashes, or downturns, but I can control how I advise and guide my clients through adversity.

5. What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their life and business better?

Actively seek out and embrace new perspectives. This could come from a variety of sources, such as past experiences, colleagues, mentors or even strangers. For me, coming from a background as a former New York Stock Exchange trader, I have learned the value of constantly seeking out new ideas and thoughts to challenge my own thinking and approach to problem-solving.

Growing up in an interdisciplinary household, I saw firsthand how different backgrounds and perspectives could contribute to a successful business and life. By actively seeking out and embracing new perspectives, we can broaden our understanding and approach to challenges, which can lead to more creative and effective solutions.

It can also help us to develop empathy and understanding for others, which can be beneficial in both personal and professional relationships.

Do you want to be featured on an upcoming “Lesson Learned” column? Reach out to us here.

Christy Murdock is a freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. Connect with Writing Real Estate on Instagram and subscribe to the weekly roundup, The Ketchup.