No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

Top executives at tech-based mortgage lender Better including co-founder and CEO Vishal Garg are in line to receive up to $17 million in transaction bonuses in the wake of Better’s Aug. 24 SPAC merger, which netted the company more than $500 million in funding but was soon followed by layoffs.

Executives who stand to receive bonuses include Garg ($9.7 million), Chief Financial Officer and President Kevin Ryan ($2.95 million), General Counsel Paula Tuffin ($200,000), and Chief Administrative Officer Nicholas Calamari ($120,000), according to a Sept. 29 regulatory filing.

Half of the bonuses are payable within 15 days of the executives signing a “DeSPAC Transaction Bonus Agreement,” with the other half payable only if Better achieves two consecutive quarters of positive operating cash flow.

Shares in Better lost more than 90 percent of their value in their Nasdaq debut following the closing of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, and the company reportedly laid off one-quarter of its U.S. mortgage sales and origination team just two weeks later.

The New York-based lender had previously cut more than 9,000 jobs in the lead-up to its Aug. 24 SPAC merger, with the company’s payroll falling from a peak of 10,400 workers in the fourth quarter of 2021 to a total of 950 team members as of June 8.

Before the merger closed, Better employees told Inman that they feared they would never see $100 million in retention bonuses they said they’d been promised in March 2022. After the payout date for the bonuses had come and gone, Better told Inman in April 2023 that the company remained committed to distributing the equity-based bonuses.

In a statement provided to Inman Tuesday, a spokesperson for Better said “the $100 million in retention bonuses were distributed to employees in April 2023,” including $50 million from Garg’s personal equity.

Shares in Better Home & Finance Holding Company, as the company is known following its SPAC merger, have traded for less than $1 since Aug. 29, and touched an all-time low of 42.66 cents on Tuesday.

Get Inman’s Mortgage Brief Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×