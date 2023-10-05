No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

AI is already playing an increasingly important role in mortgage lending, and it’s expected to continue having a significant impact on the industry in the years to come.

The traditional mortgage application and approval process has historically been laden with paperwork, lengthy processing times, and manual assessments. However, with the infusion of AI technologies, the landscape of mortgage lending has undergone a remarkable transformation, bringing forth a multitude of benefits for both lenders and borrowers alike.

Outside of helping automate a lot of the manual tasks right now for companies (e.g.: document verification) to make things faster and more accurate, AI is creating smarter algorithms that are helping lenders make better decisions by looking at all the risk factors. Oh, and don’t forget the chatbots and virtual assistants; they’re super helpful in answering all your questions quickly and accurately.

In the near term, we will continue to see AI’s immediate impact on key areas in lending such as loan processing, risk assessment, fraud detection and customer service.

Where do you see the longer-term impact?

Looking ahead, AI’s potential implications are vast. It’s important to understand that AI is a wide field encompassing subsets like generative AI (like ChatGPT) and algorithms specializing in data patterns, correlation and clustering. These algorithms are super important in predicting results for various applications.

Enhanced predictive analytics is one area of longer-term impact. It can help lenders forecast market trends and borrower behavior faster, aiding in risk assessment and product development. Furthermore, AI-driven personalization can improve customer experiences, brand interaction and the ability to offer tailored mortgage solutions.

However, there’s a need to address challenges like data privacy and bias in algorithmic decision-making.

How is AI working with regulatory frameworks and compliance requirements?

The interaction of AI progress, regulations, and compliance in the mortgage industry is pretty complex. AI improves efficiency and accuracy, but it has to follow strict rules to be fair, transparent and protect consumers.

When the mortgage industry adopts AI, it needs to work within existing laws and regulations like the Fair Housing Act, Fair Lending, the Truth in Lending Act, and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, which prohibit discrimination by mortgage lenders, and the FTC Act, which is aimed at protecting consumers from deceptive or unfair advertising practices. As issues created by AI emerge, regulators may use existing laws as the basis for new rules governing tools like automated valuation models.

AI can help automate compliance tasks by analyzing huge amounts of data for any weird stuff or rule-breaking. But, there’s a catch. Some AI models are like black boxes, making it hard to explain how they make decisions. Finding a balance between innovation and following the rules is key to enjoying the benefits of AI without any hiccups.

My company uses algorithms to analyze things like vast datasets, market trends, borrower information, and risk factors to help generate real-time pricing and product recommendations. This allows lenders to make smart decisions quickly. As an example, we use NLP (Natural Language Processing) to streamline the creation of eligibility rules and loan-level price adjustments (LLPA’s).

As AI’s perks become clearer, other industry folks are likely to jump on the bandwagon. AI-powered automation can make things smoother, cut costs, and give customers a better experience. The adoption rate will depend on stuff like how easy it is to scale AI solutions, integrate them, and deal with regulations.

How will AI impact the industry’s workforce and operations?

AI has the potential to automate routine and data-intensive tasks in the mortgage industry, but it’s unlikely to fully replace human roles. Instead, it will redefine job roles. For instance, AI can handle data analysis, risk assessment, and basic customer inquiries, freeing up folks to focus on complex decision-making, building relationships, and strategic planning.

This transformation has the potential to make the industry more efficient and nimble. But, of course, it means that we’ll need to provide additional training to our workforce so they can adapt to new technologies and roles.

For example, lenders may require employees who can handle AI systems, analyze findings, and ensure ethical AI usage. All in all, integrating AI is expected to improve the mortgage industry by enhancing what humans can already do, rather than completely replacing them.

Overall, AI has the potential to significantly improve the efficiency, accuracy, and transparency of mortgage lending. However, it is important to ensure that AI is used ethically and that its use is transparent to borrowers. At the end of the day, we should look for AI to make it easier for borrowers to obtain loans and for lenders to make sound lending decisions.

Dawar Alimi is the CEO and co-founder of Lender Price, a leading provider of digital lending and capital market technologies. With over 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Alimi is highly regarded for his expertise in financial technology. Connect with Alimi on Linkedin.