The future is here, writes Jimmy Burgess, and AI is the vehicle. Take advantage of the opportunities it provides for smart growth in every area of your real estate business.

Artificial intelligence has changed the game, and though AI will never replace the need for professional agents, professional agents who effectively use AI could replace the need for those who don’t. This article shares five tools and strategies agents can utilize right now to help generate more business.

1. Captions app for talking videos

This app utilizes A.I. to enhance video production at an unprecedented level. The original function of this app was to create word-by-word captions, synchronized with your voice. It still creates captions but the use of AI to edit and enhance video production has grown exponentially.

The app has an edit feature that can add jump cuts, stock images, emphasis captions, emojis, and more details to make your videos easier to watch. This feature allows you to shoot a simple talking video on your phone that will look like a professionally edited video in seconds.

If you have trouble looking into the camera or want to read a script, it’s difficult to create a connection with the viewer. The Captions app has a feature that solves this issue. The AI Eye Contact feature utilizes AI to correct your eye contact and make it appear as if you’re looking directly at the camera.

The app also has an Autodub feature that can translate your exact voice into 26 different languages. Not only does the AI put your voice in the other language, but it also syncs your lips so they are moving in alignment with how they would move speaking in that language.

These are amazing features, but without proper distribution of videos, it’s difficult to deepen existing relationships or expand your reach to new prospective clients. Captions simplifies this process by providing AI-generated video titles, descriptions and hashtags. This simplifies the process that often slows agents down when looking to grow their audience.

If you’re looking to take your video production, editing and distribution to an elevated level, Captions is a must.

2. Realtors Property Resource (RPR) AI market update presentations

RPR is available to all Realtors, and it has historically been a great resource for local current market trends and statistics, even down to specific neighborhoods. The charts and market details provided by RPR have always been helpful, but with the addition of AI capabilities, the value and ability for agents to utilize RPR to serve their prospects at a higher level has increased dramatically.

We all know we should update our clients and provide detailed updates on market trends and statistics. The problem has been gathering the information, formatting it in a way that prospects would find valuable, and then distributing it out via video, on social media platforms, or in written word via blog posts or LinkedIn articles. RPR has solved that problem with the addition of AI scripting.

If you aren’t familiar with RPR it can be found at www.narrpr.com, and it’s available to all Realtors. From the main page, click on the research dropdown box. Click on either the residential market trends tab or the neighborhood search tab.

After choosing the city, ZIP code, or neighborhood to generate market trends and clicking on the search button, RPR provides details and charts on the current market trends.

To harness the new AI features, click on the tab on the right side at the top of the page that says “Create Script.”

This takes you to the page where the A.I. features are available. The options include a tab that says, “Choose Tone.” This gives you the ability to choose the tone of the A.I. generated content. The choices include professional, engaging, or conversational.

The other tab allows you to “Choose Audience.” This tab gives you the ability to generate content focused on providing value to buyers, sellers, or both.

The next set of options asks: “What would you like to do?”

Video Script.” By choosing this tab, the RPR AI feature will generate a video script for you that provides all the The first option is a “.” By choosing this tab, the RPR AI feature will generate a video script for you that provides all the market trends and data in a format you can quickly read on camera to distribute to your clients and prospects. If you’re worried about reading the script and not making eye contact with the camera, see the Captions app AI eye contact feature mentioned above, and your problem is solved. The next option is a “Social Campaign.” By choosing this option, RPR AI will convert the market trends and data into a social media post complete with emojis and relevant hashtags. With a few clicks, you have a complete market overview with the most current market trends and statistics ready to post. The last option is “Analyze Metrics.” This provides a more detailed, written explanation of the trends and data. We have been taking this analysis and dropping it into ChatGPT and asking it to convert it into an email for a market update, a 600-word, SEO-optimized blog post or to convert it into a 600-word, SEO-optimized LinkedIn post. With just a few clicks this has solved what took us hours to accomplish in the past.

ChatGPT has revolutionized the real estate business, and it is just getting started. The free version offers a number of uses that are amazing for the agent looking to begin utilizing this outstanding tool.

We’ve seen agents use it to create efficiencies and systems, optimize social media posts, and market themselves and their businesses at a higher level than ever possible.

The only limitation ChatGPT has is the user’s ability to prompt the system with exactly what is desired.

If you’re looking for prompts you can apply that will immediately impact your business, check out this article that provides 40 game-changing ChatGPT prompts ever agent should be using.

The enhanced paid version of ChatGPT currently costs $20 per month. There are a number of reasons this version is so much more powerful, but for this article, I want to speak specifically about the expanded text capacity and how this helps agents.

The larger text capacity enables you to engage in more in-depth and extended conversation. It offers the ability for ChatGPT-4 to remember and utilize a conversation history allowing it to provide more accurate responses.

This means the AI can understand who you are longer and offer more specific assistance. Andy Beal, an agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida serving the 30A coastal market, shared the following prompt and process he utilized with this advanced version in his business:

You are my Instagram GPT. You will help me draft captivating Instagram captions for my posts. I will be posting reels, carousel content, and pictures. The captions should be between 138 and 150 characters, have line breaks, emojis, and include a call to action at the end. Please ask a series of questions to better understand me and my business to complete this task to the best of your ability.

ChatGPT then asked a series of questions to understand his business and who his ideal client is.

Once completed, ChatGPT-4 provided a summary of his business. For the version to remember who he is and to respond to future prompts based on the understanding of who he is, there are a few additional steps he needed to complete.

ChatGPT-4 has a custom instructions tab that allows it to respond based on the custom instructions you provide. The problem is the summary of his business was longer than the allowed number of characters in the custom instructions tab. This led him to provide the following prompt to ChatGPT-4 after his summary was provided.

Now that we’ve established this, rewrite this in a condensed version that I can apply to custom instructions so for future conversations you’ll have this information as a background.

He then copied the condensed version, clicked on the tab at the bottom left-hand side of the webpage that has his photo and email address. This opened up to additional tabs including the custom instructions tab that he clicked on to be able to paste his condensed version from ChatGPT-4 into the provided area.

This is now the basis for any interactions he has in ChatGPT-4 providing more personalized and more professional answers to any prompts he provides.

The paid version has many upgrades that will enhance your ability to leverage the power of AI, but following this one suggestion alone will make the monthly fee worthwhile.

5. Vidyo.ai for repurposing content

Vidyo.ai is an app that utilizes AI to turn long videos into multiple short, social-ready clips that are cut and captioned. Many agents will say, “But I don’t produce long-form video content.” However, many overlook the video home tours they have created.

Imagine taking your longer home tour video and dropping it in Vidyo.ai, and in just a few seconds, that home tour is broken into multiple pieces of short-form content highlighting the kitchen, the outdoor space or the living room.

Vidyo.ai gives you the capability to compound your content turning one video into multiple post-worthy, short-form, social media video clips. This is a powerful tool for the agent looking to expand their content creation utilizing AI.

The future is here and AI is the vehicle. Take advantage of the business growth opportunities this technology is providing, and your business will begin to separate itself from your competition.