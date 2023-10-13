The company has doubled its household count to 1,000 within three months on the heels of a $9 million Series A funding round in June led by Khosla Ventures. In total, Honey Homes has raised $12.1 million.

Honey Homes has seen a rapid uptick in the number of people who want consolidate their home maintenance needs to a single service, according to an announcement Thursday.

The company has doubled its household count to 1,000 within three months on the heels of a $9 million Series A funding round in June, 2023, led by Khosla Ventures. In total, Honey Homes has raised $12.1 million.

“Honey Homes is inventing new ways to bring homeowners comfort and joy at an unmatched speed in the home services industry,” said Vishwas Prabhakara, CEO and co-founder of Honey Homes, in a statement. “It’s incredibly motivating to see how the value and benefits members associate with Honey Homes continue to gain traction in the communities we serve.”

The company specializes in providing a single source for tackling all aspects of home care, from cleaning to critical upkeep items.

To address the pace of its scaling, Honey Homes hired Andrew Ladd, previously an executive with Door Dash. Ladd will also oversee product development, according to the release.

Honey Homes has rolled out a program called Home Health, which entails its handypeople recording information on their clients’ major system equipment and appliances for the purpose of creating custom, long-term maintenance plans. The company is calling it an “always-on feature that puts home maintenance on auto-pilot.” The process will be recorded and managed by the company’s proprietary software solution.

Each time a visit is scheduled, Honey Homes’ contractors will know ahead of time what they may be tackling. It also helps in generally understanding how a home operates, what parts may be hard to come by and the time certain projects will require.

Company data shows that it has served customers in a wide range of chores, tasks and projects. Since inception in 2021, Honey Homes counts 50,000 hours of light fixture installs paint refreshes, as well as the completion of more than 25,000 to-dos carried out during 15,000 team member visits.

Members can use their service for virtually any issue around the home, from assembling furniture and hanging televisions to breaking down piles of cardboard boxes. More involved projects can be sourced to local, vetted specialists and managed by Honey Homes. As often as possible, members will have the same handyperson visit at least once per month.

Prabhakara said Honey Homes was founded “in response to the frustration many homeowners experience completing home projects and finding trustworthy vendors to help them.”

Services are scheduled and tracked via a mobile app, which allows for in-app chats, task assignment and other account services.

Accounts to Honey Homes could make an ideal closing gift for buyers, as well as an intriguing value-add to buyers when selling, as it falls in the same realm as home data systems like Milestones, CORE Home and LiveEasy.

