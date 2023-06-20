Moving technology and concierge company MoveEasy has rebranded as LiveEasy to accommodate new tools, better connectivity and its introduction to the rental market.

In an effort to align with its own evolution as a company, relocation and home-management technology provider MoveEasy is now called LiveEasy, according to a June 15 announcement.

The rebrand accompanies the release of two new living-management products for renters and homeowners, respectively, the latter being the formal edition of a months-long beta test that began in October 2022.

Both the Rental and Homeowner dashboards are also more elegantly integrated with LiveEasy’s overall user experience and feature lineup, leveraging “new embeddable, modular tools including widgets and APIs to let clients configure and customize the software as they like,” according to the company.

“Today, the world of buyers, sellers, renters and homeowners are increasingly intertwined,” said LiveEasy founder and CEO Venkatesh Ganapathy, in the announcement. “We’ve taken the bold and strategic step to bring those all under one roof, serving every American consumer who owns, lives in or rents any type of home.”

LiveEasy’s Homeownership dashboard will rest on wealth maintenance as it relates to the home, offering proactive mortgage recommendations, equity management, market insights and loan information for possible renovations or major maintenance items. The software will offer forecasts for after-remodel valuations, live connections to LiveEasy concierges and ongoing data pertaining to monthly ownership costs and even offers to save on home goods and services.

For renters, LiveEasy’s updates include streamlining move-in by coordinating with building operations and standards, security deposit management, fee payments and refunds and maintenance requests, among other needs exchanged between landlord and tenant.

Part of the rebrand was to further capitalize on one of its core offerings, a “lifetime concierge” that assists with a multitude of living needs and services, ranging from simple utility hookups and vendor connections to long-term insight on how to maximize home value.

Real estate agents working with LiveEasy can select from its widget library to directly embed usable relocation management and home-data tools into a branded domain to augment the post-close, long-term relationship. LiveEasy’s suite of functionality can serve to enhance one’s pitch during listing presentations as well, ensuring service remains intact after the transaction.

Teams and brokerages can leverage LiveEasy’s API (application programming interface) for more entrenched, white-label integration. This helps users more efficiently marry functions with existing operational tools and marketing efforts.

A number of entities in this proptech category function as a clearinghouse, in which they negotiate with utility and home services vendors for minor discounts to relocating homebuyers. LiveEasy, however, has worked its way deeper into the sector by connecting directly with the backend of critical service providers, enabling users to create new accounts from its proprietary interface, much the same way CRMs enable users to create Facebook ad campaigns without using Facebook’s convoluted UI.

LiveEasy launched in 2017 as MoveEasy, a system to more tightly bond the highly fragmented relocation process, considered by most to be unwieldy and a detriment to buying a new home. With a firm focus on minimizing contact points and clear communication, the company earned 4 stars in its initial Inman technology review and improved itself with significant updates in early 2022, when it also launched its home-management functionality.

Beyond connectivity with utility companies, movers and insurance providers, the company has partnered with transaction and CRM suites, such as SkySlope, LionDesk and dotloop to trigger move activity upon a listing being marked as under contract.

If connected to an agent’s CRM, LiveEasy invites customers to register and walks them through setup, another example of how it interlaces the various tools real estate agents use to conduct business and interact with customers.

The new release expands its vendor connectivity, according to the company. This will include reaching out to countless more home-services providers, such as warranty companies, insurance providers and other specialized companies, as well as making it much easier for them to connect to LiveEasy’s platform.

The company said it currently works with 150,000+ real estate agents with access to one million movers and five million homeowners; and from January 2022-June 2023, they have saved their clients a collective $9.8 million and 17,000+ hours of labor.

LiveEasy also said it has generated more than $57 million in business for its partners.

