No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

RE/MAX becomes 3rd major firm to distance itself from NAR

In announcing the details of its settlement in the bombshell commission suits, the franchisor said that agents and brokerages would “have the freedom to set and/or negotiate commissions as they see fit.”

In ‘sudden’ reversal, NAR says listing brokers can offer 0%

A reverse arrow on a street

Gwoeii / Shutterstock.com

An attorney for the Sitzer/Burnett homeseller plaintiffs calls the change a “stunning admission of guilt” on the eve of a class-action trial set to start Oct. 16.

Anywhere reveals the details of its bombshell commission settlement

Getty Images, Thomas De Wever, Werner Schnell, Christian Thiel, EyeEm

Among the proposed changes, Anywhere said its company-owned brokerages, franchisees and affiliated agents will no longer be required to belong to the National Association of Realtors.

We’re in the middle of a perfect storm. But clearer skies are ahead

Marian McPherson | Inman

According to Brad Inman, real estate pros are facing a host of game-changing challenges to the status quo all at the same time. How we navigate this moment will be remembered for decades.

How to turn your Google Business Profile into a lead gen machine

If you want to raise your profile on the world’s most prominent digital platform, a Google Business Profile is the way to go. Jimmy Burgess offers the secrets to optimizing your online presence with this underutilized marketing tool.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×