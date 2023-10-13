No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.
Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.
And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.
RE/MAX becomes 3rd major firm to distance itself from NAR
In announcing the details of its settlement in the bombshell commission suits, the franchisor said that agents and brokerages would “have the freedom to set and/or negotiate commissions as they see fit.”
In ‘sudden’ reversal, NAR says listing brokers can offer 0%
An attorney for the Sitzer/Burnett homeseller plaintiffs calls the change a “stunning admission of guilt” on the eve of a class-action trial set to start Oct. 16.
Anywhere reveals the details of its bombshell commission settlement
Among the proposed changes, Anywhere said its company-owned brokerages, franchisees and affiliated agents will no longer be required to belong to the National Association of Realtors.
We’re in the middle of a perfect storm. But clearer skies are ahead
According to Brad Inman, real estate pros are facing a host of game-changing challenges to the status quo all at the same time. How we navigate this moment will be remembered for decades.
How to turn your Google Business Profile into a lead gen machine
If you want to raise your profile on the world’s most prominent digital platform, a Google Business Profile is the way to go. Jimmy Burgess offers the secrets to optimizing your online presence with this underutilized marketing tool.