In announcing the details of its settlement in the bombshell commission suits, the franchisor said that agents and brokerages would “have the freedom to set and/or negotiate commissions as they see fit.”

An attorney for the Sitzer/Burnett homeseller plaintiffs calls the change a “stunning admission of guilt” on the eve of a class-action trial set to start Oct. 16.

Among the proposed changes, Anywhere said its company-owned brokerages, franchisees and affiliated agents will no longer be required to belong to the National Association of Realtors.

According to Brad Inman, real estate pros are facing a host of game-changing challenges to the status quo all at the same time. How we navigate this moment will be remembered for decades.

If you want to raise your profile on the world’s most prominent digital platform, a Google Business Profile is the way to go. Jimmy Burgess offers the secrets to optimizing your online presence with this underutilized marketing tool.