Sitzer | Burnett: Live updates from the buyer-agent commission trial

Plaintiffs’ attorney Michael Ketchmark, right, clashed with Robert MacGill, an attorney representing HomeServices of America, after the close of the fourth day of the Sitzer | Burnett trial.

 

The long-awaited Sitzer|Burnett commission trial is underway in Kansas City, Missouri, and Inman is covering it all live as it unfolds. Check back early and often for news, views, schedules and more.

Full court press: What to know as the Sitzer | Burnett trial unfolds

Taylor Anderson | Inman

The allegations, the high-profile witnesses slated to testify and all the evidence the jury will and won’t see — it’s all here as the long-awaited Sitzer | Burnett commission trial unfolds this week.

Gary Keller, Bob Goldberg among first to testify in Sitzer | Burnett

As the commission trial begins, the Kansas City courtroom saw opening arguments and testimony from industry leaders Keller, Goldberg and HomeServices of America CEO Gino Blefari.

Read the playbooks of NAR, Keller Williams ahead of Sitzer | Burnett

Chris Collins | Getty Images | Inman

The National Association of Realtors, Keller Williams, HomeServices and its subsidiaries BHH Affiliates and HSF Affiliates submitted their trial briefs ahead of the antitrust trial in Kansas City.

NAR to shed 1M members if shared commission banned, analysts say

Ryan Tomasello, KBW

A report released Oct. 4 by the investment banking firm Keefe, Bruyette & Woods forecasts commissions to decline by at least 30 percent as a result of ongoing threats to the real estate industry.

