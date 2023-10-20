No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

The long-awaited Sitzer|Burnett commission trial is underway in Kansas City, Missouri, and Inman is covering it all live as it unfolds. Check back early and often for news, views, schedules and more.

The allegations, the high-profile witnesses slated to testify and all the evidence the jury will and won’t see — it’s all here as the long-awaited Sitzer | Burnett commission trial unfolds this week.

As the commission trial begins, the Kansas City courtroom saw opening arguments and testimony from industry leaders Keller, Goldberg and HomeServices of America CEO Gino Blefari.

The National Association of Realtors, Keller Williams, HomeServices and its subsidiaries BHH Affiliates and HSF Affiliates submitted their trial briefs ahead of the antitrust trial in Kansas City.