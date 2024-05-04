Find out what Atlanta Realtor Nadine Lutz has learned about the wheel of life and how she serves clients with empathy and integrity.

Although she was born in Boston, Nadine Lutz has lived all over the world including Lebanon, France and England. She moved to the United States at 25 and completed an MBA at Mercer University in Atlanta.

“I am tri-lingual: fluent in speaking and writing in three languages,” said Lutz. “This skill has not only opened up the world to me in terms of culture and connection but has also allowed me to understand and appreciate the nuances that language brings to human relationships. It’s a testament to my love for communication and my belief in the power of words to bridge gaps between people.”

Fueled by her love for family and her passion for active living, whether through martial arts or weight training, Lutz’s real estate style focuses on emotional intelligence, client education and market knowledge. Find out what she learned about the wheel of life and how she serves clients with empathy and integrity.

Name: Nadine Lutz

Title: Realtor

Experience: 17 years

Location: Atlanta, Georgia; Buckhead office

Brokerage: Compass Greater Atlanta

Rankings: Top 3 in Compass Greater Atlanta’s top 300 in Atlanta according to real producers

Transaction sides: 519 transactions

Sales volume: Close to 200,000,000

Awards: Phoenix award by Atlanta Realtors Association, Multi-Million Dollar Club life member

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

One profound lesson I’ve embraced in my real estate journey, and indeed in life, is captured in the metaphor that life is like a wheel: One day you’re at the top, and another, you might find yourself at the bottom.

This cycle has taught me that the true measure of success isn’t found in sales, profits or the quantity of properties I’ve dealt with. Instead, it lies in the lives I’ve touched — whether clients, friends, colleagues, superiors or assistants — and the sincerity and kindness I extend in every interaction.

This understanding came not just from my peaks but, significantly, from my valleys, especially a personal journey from prosperity to hardship following my divorce, which vividly illustrated how people’s treatment can shift with one’s fortunes.

This experience made me deeply value and truly understand the importance of treating everyone with respect and kindness, regardless of our current position on life’s wheel. When you’re up, it’s crucial to remember to treat people well, because the wheel will turn, and one day, you might find yourself down.

The way people treated me during my highs and lows has not only made me appreciate some relationships more but also offered profound insights into human behavior and empathy.

In real estate, as in life, there are good years, bad years and everything in between. Yet, what remains constant and most impactful through these fluctuations is the authenticity of your character and your willingness to help others.

Being genuine, showing empathy, and extending a helping hand without expecting anything in return—these are the pillars that not only build a reputable career but also forge meaningful relationships.

This lesson has reshaped my approach to real estate, teaching me that our professional legacy is defined not by the transactions we’ve completed but by the difference we’ve made in people’s lives. With this realization, I’ve learned that being my true, helpful self is the most valuable contribution I can offer, regardless of the market’s ups and downs.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Growing up, my dream job was always rooted in my passion for helping others. I’ve always cherished being deeply connected to people and fostering connections among them. My unique ability to relate to individuals from diverse backgrounds and bring them together has been a constant source of joy and fulfillment.

I was fascinated by the intricacies of human behavior — what motivates us, what brings us joy, and what challenges we face. I envisioned a career where I could make a tangible difference in people’s lives, helping them become healthier, whether emotionally or physically.

This dream was about more than just a job; it was about creating a space where I could support people through their vulnerabilities, offering guidance and expertise. At one point, I also considered teaching, attracted by the opportunity to enlighten and inspire.

In many ways, my current role allows me to live out this dream, supporting and guiding others through significant moments of their lives, embodying the essence of what I’ve always wanted to do.

What book has taught you the most?

The book Discipline Is Destiny by Ryan Holiday, a thoughtful gift from a colleague of mine, has been a monumental influence on my perspective and actions. Holiday’s exploration of the role discipline plays in personal and professional success has taught me the invaluable lesson that our character, more than anything else, determines our destiny.

Through various historical and contemporary examples, Holiday illustrates how discipline in thought, action and habit isn’t just about self-control or denial but is the foundation of true freedom and achievement.

From this book, I’ve learned that discipline is the cornerstone of excellence. It’s not merely about rigorous routines or strict schedules, but about how consistently making the right choices shapes our future. Holiday’s insights have encouraged me to embrace discipline not as a limitation, but as a pathway to fulfilling my potential and achieving my goals.

It has profoundly shifted my approach to challenges, making me realize that through discipline, we gain the strength to confront life’s obstacles and turn our aspirations into realities. This gift from my colleague has not only enriched my understanding but also highlighted the importance of sharing knowledge and inspiration with others, for which I am deeply grateful.

What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their life/business better?

Everyone should aim to start their day early, engaging in a balanced routine that includes prayer or meditation, reading for personal growth, and some form of exercise. It’s also crucial to maintain strong connections with loved ones, such as calling your kids and parents, and to arrive at the office by 8 a.m., ready to tackle the day.

Additionally, continually seeking knowledge through books, not taking things personally, and adhering to a well-structured system for work and personal life can significantly improve both your personal satisfaction and business success.

If you could do anything other than real estate, what would it be?

If I weren’t a real estate agent, I see myself thriving as a coach or teacher. My passion truly lies in the instructional role I naturally adopt, especially evident when working with first-time homebuyers, internationals, or even those who have previously navigated buying or selling.

I relish in teaching, driven by the ever-changing landscape of laws and market conditions, always taking the time to explain new developments. This inclination towards education, paired with a desire to make a tangible difference in people’s lives, underscores my belief that, in another life, empowering others through knowledge and guidance would have been my calling.

