IBuyer Offerpad has initiated a collaboration with Anywhere Real Estate whereby agents within the Anywhere Leads Network will serve Offerpad sellers outside of the iBuyer’s coverage.

Offerpad currently operates in 14 states and over 1,000 cities. The program became effective in all markets starting on Oct. 24, 2023.

“As the recognition of Offerpad’s brand and effortless method of buying and selling homes expands throughout the nation, we sought a means to extend areas beyond our primary markets,” Brigham Weight, national director of business development at Offerpad, said in a statement. “Through this initiative, we have the capacity to empower sellers, buyers and agents, thus creating significant transformations within the real estate sector, to the advantage of all.”

Anywhere is one of the largest franchisors of real estate brands in the world, according to a press release from the company, which includes other reputable real estate brands of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA Real Estate and Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Anywhere Leads Network is a high-performance network of 500 brokers and more than 100,000 agents that reportedly sell homes more quickly than the national agent average. When sellers outside of Offerpad’s markets come to the iBuyer with requests, Offerpad will connect those sellers with eligible members of the Leads Network.

“With our network of certified and experienced agents nationwide, Anywhere is excited for the opportunity to help even more engaged sellers in collaboration with Offerpad,” Kristin Aerts, vice president and head of Anywhere Leads, said in a statement. “This is part of our ongoing effort to bring new lead opportunities to our Network, creating an elevated experience for agents and consumers alike.”

Offerpad has received about 130,000 cash offer requests from agents nationwide since 2020. The iBuyer’s Agent Partnership Program provides agents with a 3 percent referral fee on eligible home sales.

Anywhere has about 190,800 independent sales agents across the U.S. and about 141,400 agents in 117 countries and territories outside of the U.S.

