RESAAS’s data provisioning and market insight tools address a wide array of needs in multiple real estate business centers. It’s known especially for its MLS and brokerage communication modules.

No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect

More brokerages are looking for large-scale software partners, and Canadian proptech RESAAS has thrown its toque into the ring.

In an Oct. 26 press release, the company announced the launch of its enterprise solution aimed at compressing the tech stack of global brands and multi-office real estate businesses throughout the industry.

RESAAS’s data provisioning and market insight tools address a wide array of needs in multiple real estate business centers, and it’s known especially for its MLS and brokerage communication modules. It said in the press release that its enterprise solution will allow for single sign-on (one login to access all features), multilingual file sharing and custom, permission-based communication silos for each area of business, ranging from luxury residential to office leasing, where applicable.

The included multilingual experience covers 22 supported languages and supports 45 currencies, according to the release.

CEO of RESAAS, Tom Rossiter, said his company is proud to address the growing needs of its clients

“RESAAS has developed strong relationships with the top real estate organizations,” he said in the release. “It is clear that the RESAAS Technology Platform can deliver tremendous value to their operations and their bottom line.“

The new release can integrate with existing company offerings, namely “Referral Engine,” its pre-marketing listing system and agent-to-agent messaging feature. It also offers benefits to RESAAS’ community management solution and integrates with the company’s recently launched ChatGPT plugin, which was announced in February.

RESAAS puts the large language model software to work on property descriptions to help users at the Premium and Ultimate account levels get over creative hurdles and more efficiently tackle general marketing tasks.

“By combining the cutting-edge technology of ChatGPT with the vast amount of unique real estate data RESAAS generates, we are able to provide a valuable tool to help RESAAS agents succeed in an increasingly competitive market,” Rossiter said in February.

In April, RESAAS signed up Rocket Mortgage Canada for its referral system. Under the terms of a one-year agreement signed on March 1, the companies will share the revenue generated by the partnership from all new mortgages, mortgage renewals and refinances.

Enterprise software solutions are becoming a more common pitch from proptechs as they mature and brokerages face challenges trying to meet the widely disparate needs of individual agents.

Inman Intel interviewed a number of brokers on how they make technology decisions and encourage adoption among their teams. In short, it’s not easy, and strategies vary widely.

Enterprise solutions tend to mandate adoption but do so with more communal support because every agent is theoretically in it together. A single system or linked set of products allows brokers to better measure productivity, provide recruiting advantages and, once infused with internal data and by common workflows, become a measurable competitive advantage.

RESAAS states that its products are used by more than 600,000 real estate agents in 160 countries.

Email Craig Rowe