Vancouver, British Columbia-based RESAAS Services, Inc. and Australian image enhancement company BoxBrownie announced a partnership Wednesday that will offer photography editing and visual marketing assets to 475,000 subscribers.

According to the press release, RESAAS account users can now access BoxBrownie’s web-based creative services, most of which can be turned around in 24 hours or less. Subscribers at the Premium level will receive some BoxBrownie services as a member benefit.

Peter Schravemade, business development manager at BoxBrownie.com, said in the release that they’re thrilled to see the industry excited about better real estate imagery.

“We’ve all seen plain-looking photos that plague real estate listings all too often,” he said. “We are thrilled to partner with RESAAS and their industry-leading platform, enabling their subscribers to invest in better photography.”

RESAAS’s RealTimeMLS product offers associations and brokerages streamlined mobile and browser-based property sharing and communication channels, enabling direct marketing from members and agents across multiple associated markets.

BoxBrownie’s photography rendering, touch-up and virtual staging capabilities will no doubt enhance RESAAS members’ listing content, in turn increasing exposure for sellers’ homes. The company won the National Association of Realtors’ 2018 Investment, Opportunity & Innovation (iOi) Pitch Battle, a competition among real estate technology startups.

“The team at BoxBrownie.com have built a wonderful service. We are excited to help our subscribers improve the look of their listings, and with it, increase their sales activity,” said Tom Rossiter, CEO at RESAAS, in the release.

