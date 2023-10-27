Nearly 25 years in, Las Vegas broker Alex Adabashi has seen the ups and downs of many markets. Learn the tried-and-true strategies he recommends to generate and convert more leads.

In my near quarter-century tenure as a real estate agent, I’ve come to appreciate the immense value of a thoughtfully developed marketing strategy. Marketing isn’t solely about sales; it’s a means to connect with your market and reach buyers and sellers actively seeking what you offer.

Let me share some insights I’ve found pivotal in marketing new properties and excelling in the field overall.

Embrace time-tested tactics

Traditional marketing approaches have endured for a reason — they work. Some methods I tap into and find successful include engaging with neighbors by door-knocking and sending out postcards within the community.

A prime example of this effectiveness is seen in a second-year real estate agent from Utah who managed to achieve an impressive $15 million in real estate sales solely through door-knocking in his community. This strategy demonstrates the power of personal interaction in driving sales.

In situations where door-to-door visits might not be practical, I keep a call list and personally reach out with information about the current listing. Sellers often have friends or neighbors interested in buying or selling a home. Establishing personal connections with these individuals can yield valuable referrals and insights into potential buyers, which is particularly helpful in today’s low-inventory market.

One tactic often overlooked by newcomers in the industry is the power of an open house. Even though the frequency of open houses has dwindled, their impact remains substantial. They provide a tangible connection with potential buyers and offer them firsthand experience of what you’re offering.

Embrace the digital age

Beyond traditional marketing tactics, Realtors should leverage the power of digital marketing. According to the National Association of Realtors, most prospective buyers today see homes for the first time online, demanding that Realtors have a robust digital footprint.

Social media platforms, especially Instagram, YouTube and Facebook, have proven effective tools to reach a broad audience and engage potential clients in new ways. My brokerage operates a dedicated Facebook page showcasing available listings and providing updates to agents, clients and community members. We also utilize Instagram to showcase listings and their unique features, utilizing targeted keywords and hashtags for maximum visibility.

Another trend on the rise is the utilization of YouTube videos. Creating virtual property tours and showcasing the neighborhood, nearby amenities and schools through video content can attract interest from potential buyers. Considering that many prospective buyers start their home search on Google, this trend is set to shape the future of property marketing.

Adapt and innovate

In addition to these tools, I’ve found flexibility to be a key ingredient in constructing a marketing strategy. It’s essential to adapt and pivot based on what resonates with your audience.

For instance, I’ve found that promoting a property as a “coming soon” listing isn’t always the best approach. Potential buyers often prefer immediate availability and waiting for a property to hit the market might not align with their timelines. Recognizing this tactic didn’t serve my clients allowed me to free up space to implement strategies that brought better results.

Given the many trends and strategies, having a supportive team and brokerage that provides marketing assistance can be invaluable. My brokerage offers an online package providing tools to create professional marketing materials like flyers and online advertisements.

If your organization doesn’t offer this level of support, consider discussing the possibility of creating these resources. Having ready-to-go tools makes marketing less intimidating, especially when starting out.

Establish your personal brand

Building a personal brand as a real estate agent is a strategic move that can bring your real estate career to new heights. Your brand serves as your unique identity in a crowded marketplace, while playing a pivotal role in establishing trust and rapport with your clients.

As you embark on this journey, start by identifying your core values. What principles drive your decisions and how can you integrate these values into your real estate practice to make it more meaningful and authentic?

To stand out from the crowd of real estate professionals, answering questions about your personal and professional identity is crucial. Consider your hobbies, personality type (whether introvert, ambivert or extrovert) and any specialized expertise you bring to the table, such as experience in different industries. Take a closer look at your client interactions and assess how you make the homebuying process easier for them.

By putting yourself in your client’s shoes and identifying the unique advantages you offer, you can tailor your personal brand to resonate with the needs and aspirations of your target audience.

Become a reliable resource

Finally, become a real estate resource to everyone you meet. We don’t just want to be known as a salesperson but, instead, a resource for all our friends, past clients, future clients, etc. Our role transcends sales; it’s about becoming trusted advisors in the intricate world of real estate.

For novices and seasoned Realtors, build and nurture your relationships; establish these connections and they will pay off tenfold. Exceptional service and genuine connections can lead to the most precious aspects of our business: Referrals and repeat business.

Your journey as a real estate professional is a path of continuous growth and learning. In fact, a recent survey revealed that an overwhelming 82 percent of educational professors emphasize the importance of thought leaders consistently enhancing their knowledge and honing their skills to offer valuable insights.

Embrace these insights, adapt them to your own unique approach and let them guide you toward success. Each interaction, each innovative strategy and each relationship nurtured is a stepping stone toward a fulfilling and prosperous career.

Alex Adabashi is a broker serving the Las Vegas market at huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency. Connect with him on LinkedIn and Instagram.