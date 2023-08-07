Self-proclaimed door-knocking champ Ernesto Vargas will be onstage at ICLV this week, helping attendees hone their presentation skills to engage with the people they encounter.

One year following the launch of Inman’s The Basics newsletter, our weekly dispatch of must-reads for new agents, we’ll spend the month of August digging deeper into what it takes to survive against the odds as a new agent in a tough market.

Like most real estate agents, I don’t think of myself as a salesman. Business owner, entrepreneur, fiduciary adviser? Yes, yes and yes, but not a salesman.

When you think about door-to-door sales, you may think of a high-pressure, intrusive person who’s selling something that nobody needs. Many agents apply that same image to door knocking for lead generation, assuming that they’re bothering homeowners when they knock on the door.

In reality, however, the service you’re providing and the insight you’re offering are valuable. By marrying that value to the techniques honed by generations of door-to-door salespeople, you can ensure that you get the opportunity to have the conversations potential clients need to make great real estate decisions.

Here are seven qualities the best door-to-door salespeople leverage to engage and convert potential customers.

1. They know what market they’re targeting

You don’t want to pull the car over and door knock at the first attractive neighborhood you find. Dig into the MLS data and figure out what neighborhood makes the most sense. Ask yourself the following questions:

Is there a specific agent who does most of the sales in this neighborhood or is there room for someone to come in and dominate?

Is there regular turnover here or do people tend to buy and stay put for decades?

Have there been a large number of recent sales in this neighborhood or is there some potential for listings from long-time residents?

Is there a compelling reason that many of these residents will be looking to sell, like a new commercial development or a change in home values?

Continue to think through various facts and figures around the neighborhood and go in with some questions to ask and a good sense of recent movements in that market.

2. They build instant rapport

Don’t knock on a door with little or no idea of what you’ll say to start the conversation. Practice scripts or role-play with other agents to develop an approach that feels natural while also allowing you to engage the homeowner as quickly as possible.

Social distancing and online communications mean many of us have lost the “old-fashioned” tendency to make eye contact and greet a prospect warmly. Remember, you don’t want to overwhelm the homeowner by coming in too aggressively, but you want to be friendly and connected from the first moments of your encounter.

3. They focus on the customer

“What’s in it for me?” is the unspoken question your potential client is asking the whole time you’re talking to them. Make sure that every element of your conversation comes back to this all-important focus.

Too many agents spend their whole pitch talking about themselves, but what people really care about is how all of your expertise, certifications and experience will benefit them if they decide to sell.

4. They add value to their pitch

In the past, I’ve written about some of the value-added information I hand out as I door knock in the neighborhoods I serve. Whether you’re providing information about a new listing in the area, offering insight into how home values are changing, or inviting them to a neighbors-only open house, you should make sure that you’re coming in hot with a value proposition that’s irresistible.

5. They know multiple ways to close

Once you’ve engaged the homeowner and gotten into a conversation, there’s no telling where the discussion will go.

Maybe they believe it’s the wrong time to sell based on what a friend of a friend said about the market.

Maybe they want to sell but they don’t want to deal with the logistics of clean-out, fix-ups and moving.

Maybe they want to sell but they’re worried they won’t find a place to buy.

Being able to handle objections and steer the conversation toward a positive outcome in many different ways will help you help those potential sellers and, in some cases, you may be able to turn them into buyers as well.

6. They keep solid records

Jot down notes about the conversations you have. Make every effort to get contact information so that you can add the homeowner to your sphere of influence list and your CRM. Picked up a piece of gossip about a neighbor who may be getting married, having a baby or getting a divorce? Make detailed notes as soon as possible and follow up as needed.

7. They’re experts on their product or service

Most of all, if you want to be great at door knocking, you’ll need the same quality that all of the great door-to-door salespeople possess — they’re true experts in the thing they’re representing. Don’t go in with reluctance and passivity. Go in with enthusiasm, ready to share the good news about the local real estate market.

Do your homework ahead of time so that you can answer questions and provide context as needed. In this way, you’ll create a compelling reason for the homeowner to speak with you — and refer you to others.