In today’s economy, every dime matters. Here are a few budget-friendly expenditures that author and coach Darryl Davis recommends for your next client appreciation event.

No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Client appreciation events are a terrific chance for you to stay connected with past clients and show your appreciation toward the people who contributed to your success. It’s the perfect opportunity to continue building memories and lasting relationships.

Planning an event doesn’t have to be expensive, though it definitely can be if you don’t do your homework.

No one wants to waste money on an expensive one-off marketing idea that had absolutely no return on investment and added nothing to the event. That’s why we pulled together this list of budget-friendly event additions. They are totally worth shelling out the cash for because they’ll ensure everyone has a good time — and tell their friends.

Photo booth rental

A photo booth rental is a fun and affordable way to add some pizzazz to any event. It’s an experience that guests will never forget, and they’ll have the photos to prove it. Many rental companies offer packages that include unlimited prints, props, and even custom backdrops to match your branding.

Branded swag

Who doesn’t love free stuff? Branded swag is a cheap and effective way to keep your name in front of your clients long after the event is over. Items like personalized pens, tote bags, and water bottles are practical and useful, which makes them more likely to be used by your clients.

Social media advertising

Social media advertising is an extremely cost-effective way to promote your event to a large audience. Platforms like Facebook and Instagram allow you to target specific demographics based on interests, age and location. You can even boost a post for as little as $5. It can greatly increase your event attendance and help you reach potential clients who may not have heard of you before.

Event photography

Hiring a professional photographer is a smart investment that can pay off in the long run. High-quality event photos are great for social media, your website and future marketing materials. Not only will you have a beautiful record of your event, but you’ll also be able to use the photos to promote future events and showcase what it’s like to be your client.

Catering

No event is complete without food and drinks! While catering costs can quickly add up, there are ways to keep costs low without sacrificing quality. Consider hiring a food truck, which is usually less expensive than traditional catering, or working with a restaurant that offers catering packages.

You can even partner with local bakeries and other vendors to promote their business to your clients. Another option is to keep your menu simple with affordable but delicious hors d’oeuvres. Remember, the focus of the event should be on your clients and the experience, not the food (though the food enhances the camaraderie).

Interactive entertainment

While saving money is essential, investing in interactive entertainment like live music or magicians can spice up your events and provide clients with an unforgettable experience that they will talk about for months. Whether you bring in a local band or hire a hypnotist, there are plenty of fun options for entertainment.

Decorations

The little things can make a big difference at an event. Investing in decorations is a great way to make your event extra special, but remember to keep it simple and classy. You can purchase affordable decorations from dollar stores or online, and you can choose decorations that can be used for a multitude of events to maximize their use.

Balloons, streamers, and flower arrangements are great options that you can consider. Additionally, you can personalize your decorations by adding your company’s logo or branding to make them more memorable for your clients.

Giveaways

Hosting a contest with prizes is another great way to have some fun while promoting your business. Whether it’s a cookbook of local recipes, a cool appliance for the kitchen, or a nice wine and cheese basket, there is no limit to what you can offer as a giveaway.

Throwing a client event doesn’t have to be expensive. Although it can be tempting to splurge on fancy decor and elaborate catering, it’s important to keep costs in check. By investing in the right things, you can create an unforgettable event for your clients without breaking the bank.

The decorations, catering, entertainment, giveaways and photography are all areas where you can save money without compromising on quality.

In the end, it’s all about expressing your appreciation and building lasting relationships with your clients. So, get creative, think outside the box, and have fun planning your next client event.

Darryl Davis is the CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. Connect with him on Facebook or YouTube.