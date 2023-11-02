The Upper East Side native comes to the brand from Compass and has closed over $300 million in sales during the course of his career. He specializes in Manhattan’s luxury market.

New York City native and luxury broker Tate Kelly has joined Coldwell Banker Warburg the brokerage has informed Inman.

Kelly grew up on the Upper East Side and has closed over $300 million in career sales. He specializes in Manhattan’s luxury market and has been affiliated with some of the city’s most reputable brokerages over the course of his career, including Brown Harris Stevens, Sotheby’s International Realty, and most recently, Compass.

Kevelyn Guzman | Coldwell Banker Warburg

“Tate Kelly is a perfect fit for us,” Kevelyn Guzman, chief operating officer at Coldwell Banker Warburg, said in a statement.

“He’s not only skilled in negotiations and market analysis but also excels at building client relationships and has an in-depth knowledge of Manhattan’s real estate. We are proud that top agents like Kelly are consistently making the move to Coldwell Banker to leverage our robust global network, best-in-class marketing support, and strong brand resonance with consumers.”

Prior to starting his real estate career, Kelly was a professional baseball player, pitching for 20 different teams across 18 cities in both the U.S. and Europe. The experience helped him learn how to create connections with individuals of different backgrounds, a press release stated, which has been a valuable skill to him as a real estate broker. Following his baseball career, Kelly also had a brief stint as an assistant food stylist on The Dr. Oz Show, according to his LinkedIn profile, before going into real estate.

Tate Kelly | Coldwell Banker Warburg

Kelly’s clients include celebrities, professional athletes and C-suite executives, among others, and he has represented properties and clients across a wide spectrum of prices and neighborhoods.

“I am honored and excited to join the Coldwell Banker Warburg family,” Kelly said in a statement.

“The decision to join was an easy one for me — I knew that Coldwell Banker Warburg was a natural fit for me to grow as a person and elevate my business to the next level. Coldwell Banker Warburg is the epitome of New York City luxury real estate and the company’s ethos beautifully aligns with what my clients look for in a firm. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Kelly is also a dual U.S.-Austria citizen and fluent in German.

