Establishing a more localized version of the “What Moves Her” campaign will allow Coldwell Banker Warburg to have a more direct impact on female real estate professionals in their community and tailor programming to the community’s specific needs, the company exclusively told Inman.

New York City-based luxury firm Coldwell Banker Warburg is committing itself to empower women at its firm by launching a chapter of “What Moves Her,” the company exclusively told Inman.

“What Moves Her” is a Coldwell Banker campaign that was launched in 2020 by Sue Yannaccone, then-Coldwell Banker Realty’s executive vice president and now president and CEO for Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors. During its first year, more than 5,000 women participated in the program.

Today, the campaign provides leadership programs, tools and resources, workshops, events and more to women who want to grow and thrive in the real estate industry.

With its own New York City-based “What Moves Her” chapter, Coldwell Banker Warburg will hold ongoing events, panels that draw on a variety of perspectives and special promotions to further women in its workforce.

“As someone who has always recognized the importance of uplifting and supporting women, I am thrilled to launch the ‘What Moves Her’ chapter in New York City,” Kevelyn Guzman, chief operating officer at Coldwell Banker Warburg, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to building a community of like-minded women who will collaborate and empower each other to achieve greater success and fulfillment in all aspects of life.”

As such, the campaign will focus on topics particularly relevant to female real estate professionals operating in New York City, such as affordable childcare, access to healthcare, financial wellness and more. Programming will also highlight the stories and experiences of women located in the area.

“Additionally, creating a local chapter can help to build a sense of community and connection among the women involved,” Guzman added. “It provides an opportunity for networking, mentorship and support that may not be as easily accessible through a larger, national campaign.”

Women make up two-thirds of all real estate agents and brokers, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). However, women are much less represented in executive roles and women only make up 36.7 percent of the commercial real estate workforce.

Women are also 28 percent less likely than men to have a strong professional network, according to data from LinkedIn. That can lead to missed opportunities in professional contexts, despite a woman’s professional skills.

“I have found that women who build a supportive network and have go-to mentors feel more confident and more equipped to succeed in leadership roles,” Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, said in a statement. “I’m excited and proud Coldwell Banker Warburg is prioritizing this initiative for its agents and employees.”

