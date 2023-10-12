The Atlanta-based broker is leaving Ansley Real Estate with Christie’s International and taking her team, known as “The Diamond Squad,” along with her to Coldwell Banker Realty, Inman has learned exclusively.

Veteran broker and marketing magnate Glennda Baker has joined Coldwell Banker Realty, according to an announcement given exclusively to Inman.

Baker’s five-person team, known as The Diamond Squad, will also be making the transition from Ansley Real Estate with Christie’s International Real Estate, where they’ve been since August 2020.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with a brand that shares so many of our same values,” Baker said in a statement to Inman. “We strive to be real, reliable, relatable and relevant in all we do. We found Coldwell Banker exemplifies these qualities with its top-tier marketing resources, supportive leadership and vast networking opportunities with its worldwide roster of top agents.”

Baker launched her real estate career in 1992 as a real estate agent for Jenny Pruitt & Associates. She joined RE/MAX Greater Atlanta in 1995 before returning to JPA in 1998 for another six years. During her time at JPA, Baker became the go-to relocation specialist for noted global brands, such as Coca-Cola, AT&T, UPS, Lockheed, Microsoft, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Nike.

After leaving JPA, Baker founded a namesake brand, Glennda Baker & Associates where she serves as the president and CEO. In 2016, her group joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties before moving to Ansley Real Estate with Christie’s International Real Estate, where she closed Cobb County’s two most expensive sales in 2021 and 2022.

In the midst of her sales success, Baker also built a media career that included appearances in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta Business Chronicle and HGTV’s ‘Designed to Sell.’

She’s also earned a spot as the industry’s “Queen of Real Estate Video” with more than 870,000 followers on TikTok. Baker’s candid advice and one-of-a-kind humor extends to Glitter and Gay, a podcast she hosts with ‘Million Dollar Listing’ star Tyler Whitman. The duo earned a 2023 Inman Innovator of the Year award for their work, with Inman readers praising their invaluable real estate insights, poignant life lessons, and honest look into their respective sobriety journeys.

“I’m here to tell you this is 2023,” Baker said of her branding strategy at Inman Connect Las Vegas in August. “This is not your grandma’s real estate. If you’re not working on your personal brand, I think you’re putting yourself behind the eight ball. Nothing accelerates credibility faster than proof and social media has made it possible for you all to be your own brand.”

Coldwell Banker Realty leaders Laura Rittenberg and Duff Rubin said Baker’s business acumen and branding skills will lead to “incredible success” as she helps “people achieve their dream of homeownership.”

Having built her signature real estate brand that resonates with so many, it’s clear that Glennda has a keen eye for marketing and natural talent for connecting with audiences,” said Rittenberg, who is the president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Greater Atlanta and the Carolinas. “These attributes will continue to bring her incredible success as she joins Coldwell Banker Realty, and we’re excited to bolster and support her growth.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Glennda and her team to Coldwell Banker Realty,” added Rubin, the southeast regional president of Coldwell Banker Realty. “Her passion for helping people achieve their dream of homeownership is evident in everything she does. We continue to be proud that great agents like Glennda are gravitating to Coldwell Banker, recognizing that the brand provides a trusted platform that empowers them to grow without limits.”

