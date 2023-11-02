Michael Valencia spoke alongside Megan Romine and Dana Cadena at Inman Connect about recent techniques they’ve pursued for growing their businesses.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Like other agents across the country, Michael Valencia found himself challenged to find homes for his clients to purchase in South Florida.

To make up for the extreme lack of inventory, Valencia, an agent with Lamacchia Realty and an active military member who works with an active military client base, found himself looking to other housing types, such as newly built houses and multi-family properties, which allowed his clients to collect rent to contribute towards their mortgage payments.

“Right now is the time to negotiate with builders because they are giving crazy amounts of incentives,” Valencia said during a recent Inman Connect session.

Valencia spoke alongside South Florida Douglas Elliman team leader Megan Romine and moderator Dana Cadena about different techniques they’ve pursued for growing and scaling their businesses in recent months.

As a team leader, Romine said she has found recent success not only in playing to her own strengths but to her team members’ strengths as well.

“You have to figure out what your superpower as an agent is, and you want to double down on your strengths,” Romine said.

For example, with her agents who excel at networking, Romine makes sure to get them in the right rooms. With her agents who are gifted at creating social media content, Romine has them zero in on content creation.

“We plug and play within the team to find everyone’s strengths, and it really helps everyone not only shine but truly enjoy what they do even more,” Romine said.

Most importantly, as the market has slowed, Romine has noticed agents who keep a consistent presence in their market instead of pulling out doing more business than those who have reduced their marketing efforts as activity has slowed.

“This is a great time for agents to really stick out within their market,” Romine said.

Romine shared an example of someone in her farming area calling her office a few weeks ago and saying they were impressed to still be receiving their mailers after most other agents stopped sending them. Her office is now in conversation to potentially list that waterfront property.

“Mindset is so important,” she said. “Instead of having the mindset ‘Oh, the market might not be doing so great, maybe it’s slowing down’ — ‘Wow, this is really an opportunity for me to double down and shine and show my clients that I’m here for the long haul.'”

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×