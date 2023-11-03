No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Jurors awarded full damages totaling $1.78 billion to homesellers after deliberating for 2 hours and 28 minutes on Tuesday. Live coverage continues all day with statements from the winners and losers.

Jurors in the two-week commission trial shocked the real estate industry Tuesday, awarding an astonishing $5.36 billion in damages to homesellers after deliberating for 2 hours and 28 minutes

Keller Williams co-founder Gary Keller provided lengthy testimony Friday as the defense wrapped up a case to be decided by a Kansas City jury later this week.

Jimmy Burgess helps you tackle your stinkin’ thinkin’ and elevate your vibration with positive attitude techniques that can transform the way you do business.

Michael Ketchmark filed the new lawsuit just moments after a jury sided with his clients in the Sitzer | Burnett case. The new suit claims another batch of companies committed a conspiracy