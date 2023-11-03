No one can predict the future, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital, and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Sitzer | Burnett: Live updates from the buyer-agent commission trial

The eight-member jury in the Sitzer | Burnett trial is deliberating on the 12th day of the trial.

Jurors awarded full damages totaling $1.78 billion to homesellers after deliberating for 2 hours and 28 minutes on Tuesday. Live coverage continues all day with statements from the winners and losers. 

Jury awards $5B to homesellers in landmark Sitzer | Burnett verdict

Jurors in the two-week commission trial shocked the real estate industry Tuesday, awarding an astonishing $5.36 billion in damages to homesellers after deliberating for 2 hours and 28 minutes

Gary Keller takes stand in person as Sitzer | Burnett verdict nears

Plaintiffs’ attorney Michael Ketchmark (left), Judge Stephen R. Bough (center), and Keller Williams co-founder Gary Keller (right).

Keller Williams co-founder Gary Keller provided lengthy testimony Friday as the defense wrapped up a case to be decided by a Kansas City jury later this week.

7 phrases happy and successful agents say daily

Jimmy Burgess helps you tackle your stinkin’ thinkin’ and elevate your vibration with positive attitude techniques that can transform the way you do business.

Sitzer attorney files new suit against Compass, Redfin, others

Michael Ketchmark filed the new lawsuit just moments after a jury sided with his clients in the Sitzer | Burnett case. The new suit claims another batch of companies committed a conspiracy

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×