Words matter. The things you say to yourself and to everyone you encounter set the tone for your attitude, your business’s growth trajectory and your life in general.

This article shares the seven phrases I hear happy and successful real estate agents say every day.

1. Today I get to …

There is a significant difference between saying “Today I get to …” and saying “Today I have to …” Here are a few examples of the contrast in verbiage:

“Today I get to show homes and find my clients their ideal home,” instead of , “Today I have to show homes to this couple that can’t seem to make a decision.”

“Today I get to negotiate a contract for my clients,” instead of , “Today I have to negotiate with that difficult real estate agent on the other side of this potential transaction.”

“Today I get to meet with the owners of my listing to share ways we can get their home sold,” instead of, “Today I have to ask my listing for a price reduction.”

Phrasing the tasks of the day in a positive frame sets the tone for a day filled with excitement and opportunity, instead of a day filled with undesirable activities. Focusing on what you have the privilege to do today sets the tone for a day filled with opportunity.

2. Is there anything I can do to help you right now?

Ending conversations with “Is there anything I can help you with right now?” shows whomever you are speaking with that you are a person who focuses on serving other people. You can’t fake it by just saying these words; it must truly come from a desire you have to serve others.

When you ask this question and truly mean it, people will notice. This leads to them not only recognizing you as their real estate agent, but as their friend, and friends are the people who send referrals.

3. I saw this and thought of you

The best way to be recognized and remembered is to recognize and remember others.

Here are a few examples of how happy and successful agents use this phrase:

I saw this home that just came on the market, and I immediately thought of you. Not sure if it is exactly what you’re looking for but let me know if you have any questions or would like to see it.

I saw this home that closed in your neighborhood today and immediately thought about you. This sale does potentially affect the value of your home, so let me know if you’d like me to take a few minutes and send over an updated valuation analysis of your place based on this sale.

I saw the photos from your family vacation on Facebook. It looked like an amazing trip for you and your family. I hope you’re doing well.

When you let people know that you were thinking of them and that they are top of mind for you, you will be remembered and stay top of mind for them.

4. Tell me more about …

Asking prospects to tell you more shows you’re interested in what they have to say. By asking clarifying questions you position yourself as someone who is different and truly interested in what is important to them.

Here are a few examples of how to use to use clarifying questions in conversations:

Tell me more about why having four bedrooms in your home is a priority for you.

Tell me more about why it’s important to get your home sold by the end of the year, so I can understand your priority with more clarity.

Tell me more about why living in this community is so desirable for you.

By asking questions that lead to a better understanding of the true motivations buyers and sellers have, you will have the ability to meet their needs with a higher level of service.

5. Thank you for …

Saying thank you is one of the simplest and most powerful ways to show your appreciation. This simple act sets the law of reciprocity into motion as well.

This law says that when we do something for someone, they want to find a way to repay that act of kindness. The best way for someone to show their appreciation for a real estate agent is to send them a referral. Here are a few ways to say thank you and put the law of reciprocity into motion for you:

Thank you for entrusting me with the opportunity to help you find the perfect home for you and your family.

Thank you for giving me the privilege of assisting you in the sale of your home. It was truly a pleasure working with folks like you and your family.

Thank you for helping make the closing with my clients such a smooth transaction. Your assistance with their (mortgage, title work, inspection or any other part of the process) made the entire process so much easier. I look forward to working together again soon.

All of these are focused on saying thank you, but when practiced consistently they will lead to a happier life and more successful business.

6. I love …

Passion draws a crowd. Are you actively saying what it is that you love about this business? Imagine being with a buyer and saying this right before going to see houses:

I love days like today. Today we get to preview houses and potentially find the perfect home for you and your family.

Do you think your buyer prospects will be excited to work with you?

Imagine walking through a home during a listing presentation and saying:

I love marketing and selling homes like yours. My mind is running 100 MPH with ways we can showcase your place and find the ideal buyer who will be willing to pay a premium for your place.

Sharing what you love about this business is a great way to turn customers into lifelong clients. Get passionate about helping buyers and sellers, and you will magnetically draw passionate and positive people to your business.

7. Today I’m going to [whatever it is], even though I don’t want to

Typically, the success you desire is right on the other side of the activities you know you should do, but you don’t want to do. What is it that you know you should do?

Do you put off making prospecting calls because you prefer to do other activities? Make a commitment today to make the calls.

Have you thought about producing video content but can’t stand to see yourself on camera? Shoot the videos.

Whatever it is for you, doing the things you know you should do, even though you don’t want to do them will increase your happiness and the overall success of your business.

Happy agents sell more real estate. Choose the words you say to yourself and to others wisely. They set the tone for your day and the level of happiness (and success) you experience in the future.