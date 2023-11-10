The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

“Batton 2,” exponentially larger in scope than Sitzer | Burnett and the Moehrl commission suits, was filed last week in Illinois and takes aim at many of the defendants in another new suit called Gibson.

Purchase mortgage applications trended up last week for the first time in nearly a month as mortgage rates retreated from 2023 highs, according to the MBA’s weekly survey of lenders.

In a five-minute video posted online Wednesday, NAR President Tracy Kasper urged Realtors to be transparent about commission negotiations as NAR gears up for a long legal battle ahead.

Disrupting the National Association of Realtors’ use of multiple listing services as a “vehicle for higher commissions” is at the center of talks, lawyer Michael Ketchmark told Inman exclusively.

Goldberg had been set to leave at the end of 2024, but will now step down this month. His departure comes on the heels of a harassment scandal at the trade organization.