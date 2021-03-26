Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Will real estate agents remain independent contractors? It’s an issue that’s been talked about in the industry for years — and with more urgency now. It’s also a question Inman contributor and author Bernice Ross discussed in an opinion piece penned for last week.

If the PRO Act passes, Bernice argued, “it would make the ‘ABC’ test for independent contractor (IC) status the law of the land and would classify real estate professionals and almost all other gig workers as employees.”

In this week’s episode, Byron and Nicole broke down what the “ABC” test is, how it affects the real estate industry and who might benefit if the PRO Act does pass. “These types of bills only help the big guy,” Byron said, even though he later added that he doesn’t believe it will happen. “These types of bills do not help the little single agent who wants to stay an independent contractor.”

More this week: We all know inventory is low. So how can agents generate more listings? Jimmy Burgess wrote an Inman article providing 11 ideas that’ll help agents find more opportunities — even in today’s market. Byron and Nicole chatted through Burgess’ strategies, picking out their favorite, most effective tips.

Marketeer of the week

This week, Byron and Nicole turned their attention to Zachary Faust, a real estate agent who is crushing it on TikTok. With 1.6 million followers on the platform, you can say he knows a thing or two about winning at the social media game.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

