Top real estate agent Joyce Rey sits down with Jon Krabbe of Agent Image to delve into the current landscape of the ultra-high-end real estate market. Join us as we discuss the unique challenges faced by luxury realtors and the evolving expectations of buyers and sellers.

With decreased sales volumes, high interest rates, and market uncertainty, Rey and Krabbe share how agents should be thinking about building their businesses in this market. Digital marketing strategies, the importance of providing value to the consumer, and demonstrating integrity are just a few topics these industry experts touch upon.

