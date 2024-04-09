James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson discuss the shifting landscape of agent compensation following the proposed NAR settlement with Ed Zorn, vice president and general counsel for California Regional MLS.

In this episode of the Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered podcast, James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson discuss the shifting landscape of agent compensation following the proposed NAR settlement with Ed Zorn, vice president and general counsel for California Regional MLS.

Find out how the industry is facing the prospect of change in commission sharing, and what agents are saying now about their plans for the future.

James Dwiggins is the Chief Executive Officer of NextHome, Inc.