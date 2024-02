Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

In a January appearance at Inman Connect New York, CoStar Group founder and CEO Andy Florance called Zillow, Realtor.com and Redfin pushback against Homes.com traffic numbers “bait and switch” business tactics as he addressed criticism about Homes.com’s astronomical website traffic growth during the last half of 2023.

TAKE THE FEBRUARY INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY NOW