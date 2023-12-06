Keller Williams has released a number of updates to Command, its flagship enterprise software solution. Primary among them is a ChatGPT-integrated artificial intelligence-based ad campaign builder.

Show us your tech! This December, our theme is Top Tech for the New Year, and we’ll be talking about the best technology now — from CRM platforms to the hottest 3D tours and everything in between. Plus, Inman tech reviewer Craig Rowe will work overtime to get you ready for the new year.

Keller Williams has released a number of updates to Command, its flagship enterprise software solution. Primary among them is a ChatGPT-integrated artificial intelligence-based ad campaign builder, according to a Dec. 6 press release sent to Inman.

In total, the updates address company goals around improving new lead quality, generating listings ads faster, transaction transparency, vendor partnership availability and even new agent onboarding.

Command’s mobile companion app also underwent a refresh, with new front-end touch-ups to the user experience and a faster approach to lead routing for teams. Heather Pollard is head of digital and design for KW. She said that the improvements are, as always, designed to upgrade the pace and value of agents’ work.

“We’re revolutionizing the approach to ad creation with this groundbreaking feature, setting a new standard for engaging, results-driven content,” said Pollard. “Welcome to the future of CRM, where automation meets personalization, and the agents’ brand messaging is fully maximized.”

Open AI’s generative models will be put to work for agents in the paid advertising space to create headlines, ad copy and calls to action. Command will focus the skill on single-listing, single-image ads, single-listing multi-image ads, multi-listing carousel ads and single-listing multi-channel ads, KW said.

Keller Williams has long emphasized the use of software to assist its agents and teams in bettering the way they serve the consumer, going back to the 2019 rollout of Command. Much of the energy for such projects emanates from KW Labs, an in-house software engineering department, at one time a rare find in a brokerage.

Command has new ways to filter contacts for more precise lead communication, publish more granular market data and share clear, digestible transaction reports to ease client anxiety about what lies ahead. There are new tools for vendor management within deals and functionality for them to stay in a tighter loop as listings inch toward closing. The company is also using Command in a human resources capacity, enabling staff to share a wide array of company resources and culture education with agents as they get ramped up.

The mobile version of Command was introduced in late 2021, and reviewed by Inman in 2022, which at the time applauded the app for its usability (critical for adoption) and prioritization of user needs, meaning it didn’t burden the app with non-business functionality. There isn’t any unnecessary “gamification” or feature bloat.

The company states that its app has more than 170,000 quarterly active users as of Sept. 30, 2023.

The mobile version’s updates reflect what was reviewed in early 2022: streamlined controls and quick access to what matters. The company has introduced bulk contact selection to hasten the process of sharing content with more people at one time, a swipe command for alerts and function affirmations to ensure as little friction as possible when interacting with the software.

There is also news for teams within KW who may have wanted more control over how new business gets assigned. Team leaders can now manage lead routing, whether individual assignments or bulk distribution, to a designated agent or the lead pool, according to the release.

Artificial intelligence continues to penetrate proptech, turning up in everything from home search, much-smarter chat apps, internal workflows, listing copy generation and investment analysis. Tech-forward brokerages, proptechs and inquisitive entrepreneurs alike are capitalizing on the technology, some building proprietary AI and others leaning on advancements from Open AI, Google and Microsoft.

Keller Williams said it will look to work with systems beyond ChatGPT, namely Google’s Bard engine and Anthropic’s Claude2.

Email Craig Rowe