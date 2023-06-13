The new features will allow agents to automate more of their work and better manage their deals, according to an announcement Tuesday. The goal is to help agents amid a challenging market.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Keller Williams announced a series of updates to its Command technology platform Tuesday, which it said will help agents succeed while the housing market faces ongoing challenges.

The updates include lead management automation, various design tools, a new task management dashboard and a profit sharing widget, among other things. The Command mobile app has also been updated with digital business cards, deal management tools, and widgets to let agents manage client questions and tour requests.

In a statement, Chris Cox — Keller Williams’ chief technology and digital officer — said the company remains “laser focused on what our agents want.”

“Our latest capabilities allow our entrepreneurial agents to thrive in the midst of a challenging market,” Cox added.

Keller Williams first debuted Command in early 2019. In Tuesday’s statement, the company described the platform as a “smart CRM-plus solution.” Its launch was part of the franchisor’s hard pivot to technology — a pivot that also included company co-founder and executive chairman Gary Keller saying Keller Williams was a technology company.

The firm released an app-based version of Command in late 2021. According to the statement, Command had 139,920 quarterly active users as of the end of March. Cox added in Tuesday’s statement that Keller Williams “is uniquely differentiated from other firms based on the breadth and depth of our technology.”

The updates to Command come at a tumultuous time for real estate. After the housing market hit all-time highs during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic, rising mortgage rates in 2022 tamped down demand and significantly slowed sales. The market shift has continued until the present, with record low inventory taking a toll on buyer sentiment and to some degree propping up prices despite the downturn.

The shift has also forced agents to fight harder for deals, and required brokerages to prove their value proposition — including by demonstrating unique technology. As Inman has previously reported, technology has been a significant driver of agents’ moves from brand to brand.

In Tuesday’s statement, Keller Williams said that its Labs innovation hub is working with agents to create tech features that increase productivity and eliminate “pain points.”

“As a brand,” Cox added in the statement, “no one is more focused on listening to the voice of the agent and delivering technology tools to empower agent businesses to grow.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II