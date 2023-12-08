The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

You loved last week’s good news on mortgage rates, and this week brought even more smiles to real estate agents and brokers.

The company is the latest of several to step away from the National Association of Realtors, which has suffered both a scandal and legal defeats in recent months.

In separate lawsuits, homesellers allege the defendants — including Florida Realtors and West Penn MLS — conspired to enforce rules that inflated commissions on the sale of their homes.

Demand for purchase loans picks up for fourth consecutive week, and bond market investors are pushing rates lower on hopes for Fed easing as inflation subsides.

A three-judge panel for the Washington, D.C., circuit seemed inclined to let the agency resume its probe into the National Association of Realtors’ cooperative compensation and pocket listing rules.