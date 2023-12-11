The meme-able rapper bought the renovated seven-bedroom, seven-bath home just last year in a $6.1 million all-cash deal.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Rapper and internet personality Bhad Bhabie is seeking to offload the Boca Raton mansion she purchased just last year, according to reports.

The rapper, born Danielle Bergoli, is asking $7.89 million for the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom compound according to Realtor.com.

Bergoli, 20, who reached the peak of viral fame in 2016 when she implored Dr Phil’s audience to “cash me outside, bow ’bout that?” purchased the 9,000 square foot property in the upper crust Fieldbrook Estates neighborhood in 2022 from Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Pierre Paul in an all-cash deal for $6.1 million.

The mansion was built in 1983 and underwent an extensive renovation in 2020. It is made up of one main house and a two-story guesthouse. The main house has bright porcelain floors, futuristic light fixtures, and features hurricane-proof windows.

The pool area. Image: Realtor.com The main floor suite. Image: Realtor.com The kitchen area. Image: Realtor.com One of the seven bedrooms. Image: Realtor.com

The kitchen features marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry with wine storage. The dining room’s sliding glass doors lead to the backyard.

Outside, the property features a resort-style pool and spa, manicured gardens and multiple patio areas.

The estate includes a six-car garage, a dry sauna and a billiard room as well.

Following her viral fame on Dr. Phil, Bhad Bhabie launched a notable rap career, collaborating on numerous tracks with rappers including Lil Yachty and Ty Dolla $ign. She recently announced in an Instagram post that she is pregnant with her first child.

Email Ben Verde