No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Are you receiving Inman’s Broker EdgeMake sure you’re subscribed here.

Broker Spotlight: Daniel Tzinker

Name: Daniel Tzinker

Title: Broker associate and partner

Experience: 15-plus years in real estate

Location: Miami, Florida

Brokerage name: The Agency Miami

Rankings: Ranked in the Top 1 percent of U.S. Agents by RealTrends

Agent count: 36

Transaction sides: 100

Sales volume: $500 million career to-date

Awards:

  • Ranked in the top 1 percent of U.S. agents by RealTrends (2023)
  • The Agency’s Chairman Award (2022)

How did you get your start in real estate?

Throughout my career, I have been engaged in sales within the realms of private jets and luxury yachts, however it was sales in real estate, particularly in my local area, that truly captivated me. While many sales careers demand international travel, real estate allowed me to establish roots in South Florida while growing my family. With The Agency’s global reach and my local expertise, it was a recipe for success.

How did you choose your brokerage?

Having been with a top brokerage in the past, I was not experiencing the value and authenticity I was truly looking for. I decided to start my own entrepreneurial journey only to realize I wanted to make a true global impact and make some noise in the industry.

In this pursuit, I connected with a visionary founder, Mauricio Umansky whose remarkable personality and decade-long achievements caught my attention. Additionally, the experience I gained while working in the Navy resonated well with the culture of collaboration that The Agency embodies.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

Although I have undoubtedly achieved numerous remarkable milestones, my ascent is far from over. However, some career highlights include finalizing a deal in Indian Creek, which is widely known as “Billionaire’s Bunker” due to its residents’ extraordinary wealth and notoriety. Additionally, closing on some of the world’s most esteemed penthouses within the W, The Edition and Armani Casa have been high points.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Stay disciplined and bring true value to clients by having a deep knowledge of the market.

What makes a good leader?

Someone who can be a role model and lead by example to those around them.

Name 3 people you admire

  • The Lubavitcher Rebbe, one of the most renowned leaders of our generation.
  • Mauricio Umansky and Billy Rose, who founded The Agency.
  • My parents, who sacrificed everything they had in their life and immigrated outside of Russia to provide me with a brighter future.

Know someone who should be featured in an upcoming Broker Spotlight? Nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×