Broker Spotlight: Daniel Tzinker

Name: Daniel Tzinker

Title: Broker associate and partner

Experience: 15-plus years in real estate

Location: Miami, Florida

Brokerage name: The Agency Miami

Rankings: Ranked in the Top 1 percent of U.S. Agents by RealTrends

Agent count: 36

Transaction sides: 100

Sales volume: $500 million career to-date

Awards:

Ranked in the top 1 percent of U.S. agents by RealTrends (2023)

The Agency’s Chairman Award (2022)

How did you get your start in real estate?

Throughout my career, I have been engaged in sales within the realms of private jets and luxury yachts, however it was sales in real estate, particularly in my local area, that truly captivated me. While many sales careers demand international travel, real estate allowed me to establish roots in South Florida while growing my family. With The Agency’s global reach and my local expertise, it was a recipe for success.

How did you choose your brokerage?

Having been with a top brokerage in the past, I was not experiencing the value and authenticity I was truly looking for. I decided to start my own entrepreneurial journey only to realize I wanted to make a true global impact and make some noise in the industry.

In this pursuit, I connected with a visionary founder, Mauricio Umansky whose remarkable personality and decade-long achievements caught my attention. Additionally, the experience I gained while working in the Navy resonated well with the culture of collaboration that The Agency embodies.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

Although I have undoubtedly achieved numerous remarkable milestones, my ascent is far from over. However, some career highlights include finalizing a deal in Indian Creek, which is widely known as “Billionaire’s Bunker” due to its residents’ extraordinary wealth and notoriety. Additionally, closing on some of the world’s most esteemed penthouses within the W, The Edition and Armani Casa have been high points.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Stay disciplined and bring true value to clients by having a deep knowledge of the market.

What makes a good leader?

Someone who can be a role model and lead by example to those around them.

Name 3 people you admire

The Lubavitcher Rebbe, one of the most renowned leaders of our generation.

Mauricio Umansky and Billy Rose, who founded The Agency.

My parents, who sacrificed everything they had in their life and immigrated outside of Russia to provide me with a brighter future.

Know someone who should be featured in an upcoming Broker Spotlight? Nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.