Klipper, who previously worked under the Christie’s International Real Estate banner, where he inked more than $46 million in deals last year, will be based out of Corcoran’s Bergen County branch.

A top ranking New Jersey agent is hitching his wagon to a Corcoran affiliate, the company announced Monday.

Roi Klipper, who ranks 41st among individual agents in New Jersey by sales volume, has joined Corcoran Infinity Properties and will be based out of its Bergen County office. Previously he was at Christie’s International Real Estate.

“I am excited to be joining the dynamic team of forward thinkers at Corcoran Infinity Properties and to bring my specialized expertise and sales power to the brokerage,” he said. “Leveraging Corcoran’s brand recognition and respected reputation, I know I can bring my real estate business to new levels of great success.”

Klipper is among the top 1.5 percent of agents nationwide by sales volume, according to RealTrends, and is ranked number one in the New York City suburb of Glen Rock, according to the New Jersey Multiple Listing Service.

Klipper comes to Corcoran Infinity Properties from Christie’s International Real Estate, where he transacted more than $46 million in real estate deals in 2022 and achieved platinum status through the New Jersey Realtors. Klipper focuses largely on high-end newly constructed homes.

“Roi’s highly respected industry reputation, and his commitment to excellence in client service, are qualities that reflect the core values of our agency,” David Arabia, Broker and Owner of Corcoran Infinity Properties said in a statement. “Bringing on an agent of Roi’s caliber speaks volumes to the power of the Corcoran brand, and I know that he will play a vital role in expanding our strong market presence within Bergen County.”

Corcoran Infinity Properties’ has brought on 20 new agents since May 2023, bringing its agent count to 70 agents across its three offices in the New Jersey towns of Alpine, Cresskill and River Vale.

