Klipper, who previously worked under the Christie’s International Real Estate banner, where he inked more than $46 million in deals last year, will be based out of Corcoran’s Bergen County branch.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

A top ranking New Jersey agent is hitching his wagon to a Corcoran affiliate, the company announced Monday.

Roi Klipper, who ranks 41st among individual agents in New Jersey by sales volume, has joined Corcoran Infinity Properties and will be based out of its Bergen County office. Previously he was at Christie’s International Real Estate.

“I am excited to be joining the dynamic team of forward thinkers at Corcoran Infinity Properties and to bring my specialized expertise and sales power to the brokerage,” he said. “Leveraging Corcoran’s brand recognition and respected reputation, I know I can bring my real estate business to new levels of great success.”    

Klipper is among the top 1.5 percent of agents nationwide by sales volume, according to RealTrends, and is ranked number one in the New York City suburb of Glen Rock, according to the New Jersey Multiple Listing Service.

Klipper comes to Corcoran Infinity Properties from Christie’s International Real Estate, where he transacted more than $46 million in real estate deals in 2022 and achieved platinum status through the New Jersey Realtors. Klipper focuses largely on high-end newly constructed homes.

“Roi’s highly respected industry reputation, and his commitment to excellence in client service, are qualities that reflect the core values of our agency,” David Arabia, Broker and Owner of Corcoran Infinity Properties said in a statement. “Bringing on an agent of Roi’s caliber speaks volumes to the power of the Corcoran brand, and I know that he will play a vital role in expanding our strong market presence within Bergen County.”  

 Corcoran Infinity Properties’ has brought on 20 new agents since May 2023, bringing its agent count to 70 agents across its three offices in the New Jersey towns of Alpine, Cresskill and River Vale.

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×