Mauricio Umansky helps you build your ideal team to inform, challenge and fuel the growth of your real estate business.

Embarking on a career in real estate is an exhilarating journey filled with opportunities and challenges. Whether you’re a budding agent or an experienced professional, the key to success lies not only in your skills and dedication but also in the network of individuals you surround yourself with.

Here are the five people you need in your corner when entering the real estate business:

1. A mentor to guide you through the real estate maze

Every successful real estate professional has a mentor who has walked the path before them. This person serves as a guiding light, offering valuable insights, sharing experiences and providing the wisdom needed to navigate the intricacies of the real estate industry.

Look for someone who is not only accomplished in the field but is also willing to invest time in your growth — and who you resonate with as a person. A mentor can help you set realistic goals, avoid common pitfalls and accelerate your learning curve, expediting your journey toward success.

2. A challenger to keep you sharp

Collaboration is essential in the real estate business, and having a healthy level of competition is part of that team energy. Identify a competitor or challenger who pushes you to excel, challenges your assumptions and encourages you to think outside the box. They might be a close colleague or someone whose career you’ve observed from afar.

This person serves as a motivating force, driving you to continuously improve and innovate. It’s true: Iron sharpens iron, and friendly competition can inspire both parties to achieve new heights in their real estate careers.

3. A dreamer to help unleash your potential

In the dynamic world of real estate, having a dreamer in your corner is essential. This visionary individual sees possibilities where others see obstacles and constantly pushes the boundaries of what is achievable. A dreamer can ignite your creativity, help you envision the bigger picture and inspire you to set ambitious goals.

Find someone who sees the potential in every challenge and encourages you to dream big, fostering an environment where innovation thrives. Make time to talk with them regularly — they’ll keep your energy up.

4. A doer to turn vision into reality

Dreams and visions are essential, but the execution is where success truly materializes. A doer is the person in your corner who takes action and ensures that progress is made. This individual is practical, organized and results-oriented.

Collaborate with someone who complements your skills, bringing a hands-on approach to the table. A doer will keep you accountable, focused on deadlines and actively engaged in the day-to-day activities necessary for success.

5. A critic to provide feedback that fuels growth

In a profession where continuous improvement is the name of the game, having a critic in your corner is invaluable. This individual offers constructive feedback, challenges your assumptions and provides honest assessments of your work.

For the critic to benefit your life, you need to be open to their feedback. If you are, they can help you refine your skills, identify areas for development and push you to stay adaptable.

Success in the real estate business is not a solo endeavor. When you start as an agent, there may be one person that fulfills multiple roles and they may not all be within the real estate industry.

Building a strong support system with the right players will ultimately lead to more success — and fulfilling connections, too. Remember though, not everyone belongs in this circle. Make sure they’re the right fit and someone who will raise your game, not push you down. You’re the captain of your business, so put the right people on your team.