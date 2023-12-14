Miami saw an average of 22 renters compete for every available apartment in 2023, compared to a national average of just nine, according to a new report released earlier this week from RentCafe.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Miami-Dade County was named the most competitive rental market for the second year in a row, according to a report released this week.

On average, each available apartment in Miami had 22 prospective renters vying to live in it, according to the report from RentCafe, compared to the national average of nine.

Renters continued funneling into the South Florida region, attracted by Miami’s growing tech scene, general pro-business climate and lack of income tax, while 71.2 percent of existing renters opted to renew their leases and stay put, leading to less available rental inventory. Apartments that did come on the market were snatched up very quickly, often within one month, according to the report.

Additionally, many wealthy domestic buyers purchased condos for themselves as investments or additions to their portfolios and did not rent them out, according to the report.

A multifamily building spree by developers resulted in rental inventory growing by 3.7 percent throughout 2023, but the influx of newly built units was still not enough to keep up with the demand for rentals, according to RentCafe.

While the addition of new revenue didn’t reduce competition for rentals, it may have helped slow the growth of rental prices. A September report from Zumper found that rent prices in Miami are softening faster than other major cities. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Miami decreased by 2.3 percent between September 2022 and September 2023, compared to New York City, where one-bedroom rents increased by 13.5 percent during the same time period.

Rent prices in Miami remain high compared to other cities, with the median one-bedroom in Miami asking $2,600 per month and two bedrooms typically asking $3,500 per month — the fifth highest rental prices in the country, according to Zumper’s data.

“Rental rates remain strong, buoyed by higher interest rates and a lack of for-sale housing inventory making homeownership less tenable,” Lee & Associates South Florida principal Todd Cohen said in a multifamily market report by the brokerage.

This is the second straight year Miami-Dade has ranked as the “most competitive” rental market. In 2022, an average of 32 renters competed for one apartment, compared to the national average of 14.

The second most competitive market in 2023 was North New Jersey, according to RentCafe, where an average of 14 tenants competed for each available apartment and inventory increased by 2 percent over the past year.

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×