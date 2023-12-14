How did you choose your brokerage?

When I interviewed to be a founder of the Nashville Compass office, it was instantly an easy choice to take the risk. The CEO of Compass, Robert Reffkin, and I have very similar values: Do the right thing always, be a good person, and family.

When you have a great company with incredible culture, amazing things happen. Some of the greatest relationships I have ever made came from the Compass family. The success of the brokerage as a whole and locally are due to these values aligning and I have never been happier.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

There is so much more to being a Realtor than what you see. Being a trusted advisor to your clients is the best thing that you will ever do that can help you have longevity in this business, where relationships are so important.

Residential real estate is very emotional. I mean, this is a person’s home we are talking about. So the mental roller coaster we help our clients ride, although it can be hard at times, is absolutely always worth it.

The empathy needed to be a great real estate professional is something that you either have, or you don’t. Agents with higher levels of empathy seem to [do well].

T ell us about a high point in your career

The high point in my career came recently when we were named the No. 2 team in the state of Tennessee for volume. This was a total surprise and we couldn’t believe it at first.

The model we use at The Pargh Team is very different than how most teams operate. Being relationship-driven and not transactionally driven is actually looked down upon for some reason in our industry, so for us to find the success we did in the way we do business is verification that we are doing it right.

What makes a good leader?

What makes me a good leader is knowing that I am not the smartest person in the room and being able to take absolute ownership of my mistakes — and I have made a lot of mistakes. Good leaders don’t quit. Being able to persevere through bad markets is what separates good leadership from bad.

Also, having difficult conversations is something that we don’t shy away from. Being open and honest is always the best way to go.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

Financially plan for the market to fluctuate, because it will. Buy properties when you can, invest your money and save. Buy at least one property a year to keep as a rental so you can build up a nice portfolio of rentals along your real estate career.

Email Christy Murdock