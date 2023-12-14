Whether you’re looking to appeal to buyers or sellers, Jimmy Burgess offers a range of paid, low-cost and no-cost lead generation activities that are working now.

Leads are the lifeblood of any successful business. This article shares 24 unique ways to keep a steady flow of leads coming into your business in 2024.

1. Use QR codes to attract buyer leads

QR codes have become widely utilized since the pandemic, but many agents have been slow to apply them in their marketing. The ability to direct buyer prospects to a lead capture page for desired information is a unique way to leverage the capabilities of QR codes in marketing.

Here are a few ways to use them to capture leads:

QR code on the yard sign for property details or video.

QR code on mailer to luxury rental apartment complexes directing them to a free report with “7 Secrets That Make Owning a Home Easier Than Most Renters Realize.”

QR code on a marketing piece targeting investors titled “3 Things Every Real Estate Investor Should Know Before Buying Their First (or Next) Investment Property.”

If you’re looking for additional ideas on how to maximize marketing opportunities with QR Codes, check out this article: 11 Innovative QR Code Strategies For Real Estate Marketing.

2. Produce searchable YouTube videos

YouTube is the second-largest search engine in the world. Here are a few searchable titles for videos that can generate leads:

The Pros and Cons of Living in [Your City]

7 Things to Consider Before Buying a Home in [Your City]

3 Secrets to Maximizing the Sales Price of Your Home in [Your City]

If you’re looking for a more detailed breakdown of the types of videos that generate leads on YouTube, check out this article: 5 Types Of Realtor Videos That Put Passive Prospecting On Autopilot.

3. Qualify for Rocket Homes leads

Rocket Homes is the preferred real estate broker of the world’s largest mortgage lender, Rocket Mortgage. The leads they share are preapproved for a mortgage, have a verified purchase time frame and are exclusively referred to you. There are no upfront fees for the leads, but a referral fee of between 25 percent and 40 percent is collected at the time of closing.

To qualify to receive these leads, you must have a minimum of 24 months experience working as a full-time agent, a minimum of eight closed transactions in the past 12 months, and complete their Verified Partner Agent training program.

4. Re-engage your database

Many agents have databases filled with people receiving automated property emails but limited personal engagement. The following script can be used for calls or via text/email to re-engage with the people in your database:

This is [Agent Name] with [Agent’s Company]. You’ve been receiving emails with property details from me for a while now. I want to make sure I’m not overwhelming you with emails, but also that I’m providing you with information you want. Should I make any adjustments to the frequency of emails or types of properties I’m sending you?

This is a great way to uncover the opportunities that are often missed in your database.

For more database re-engagement ideas, this is the article for you: Turn Your Database Into An ATM. 6 Rules To ENGAGE.

5. Send unsolicited video CMAs

The main thing homeowners are interested in is the value of their home. This strategy involves emailing homeowners a video overview of their home’s current value including going over the recent sales that shaped the valuation. By providing value before it is requested, you will be amazed at the number of opportunities for listings it can produce.

I did one of these unsolicited video CMAs every day I worked the last quarter that I was in sales. Those 72 emails led to over $11 million in listings! This is one of the best ways I know to generate listings in today’s market environment.

You can find a complete breakdown of how to execute this strategy in this article: From Zero To $11M: How I Generated Listings In Record Time.

6. Host open houses

Open houses are one of the most productive lead generation strategies available today. Successful open houses involve marketing before, during, and after the event. This is a tried-and-true strategy that is as effective today as it has ever been.

7. Reach out to Airbnb owners

Airbnb rental numbers are down in many markets due to increased competition from many new Airbnb owners coming into the market in the last few years. The increased competition has led to winners and losers as great hosts thrive and not-so-great hosts struggle.

Many of these owners publish their contact info on Airbnb, or it can be found with a little due diligence. A call to these owners with a script like the following is a great way to generate leads:

This is [agent name] with [agent company]. I saw you own the Airbnb at [address] and wondered how it is going for you.

These investors are a reliable source of leads that often lead to multiple transactions.

8. Tap into the Redfin Referral Network

Redfin Referral Network is the referral subsidiary of Redfin. This is another no-upfront fee lead source where the agent pays a referral fee at the time of closing. Their website states that to receive leads from them you must have an active license and be in good standing. They state you must close your fair share of deals and have a proven track record through client surveys.

9. Explore geographic farming

Geographical farming is the foundational way to create consistent listing opportunities. The sooner you start, the sooner you can expect results.

Looking for a complete overview of geographical farming? This article breaks it all down: Here’s Everything You Need To Succeed With Real Estate Geo-Farming.

10. Use ChatGPT for optimized social media posts

The ability to utilize AI like ChatGPT to create content that attracts your ideal client is extremely underutilized by real estate agents. If you focus on developing your understanding of how to maximize this technology in the coming year, you will separate yourself from the majority of other agents.

Looking for inspiration on how to use ChatGPT in your business? This is the article you’ve been searching for: 40 ChatGPT Prompts Every Real Estate Agent Should Be Using.

11. Ask for referrals from agents leaving the business

Agents that leave the business can be a great source of referrals. Providing them with details on how they can park their license in a referral company and receive referral fees from you for the prospects they refer to you will lead to business in the coming year.

12. Link Instagram Stories to lead capture pages

Instagram Stories allow links to be added. Utilizing property photos or short videos with a link for additional details is a strategy that moves people from Instagram to your database. Also producing Stories with lead magnets like the ones mentioned in the QR code examples will generate leads as well.

13. Pursue expired listings

As the market continues to normalize, opportunities for listings from expired listings will continue to grow.

14. Optimize your Google Business Profile

Optimizing your free Google Business Profile is the best way to position yourself for organic leads on the world’s #1 search engine. For a more detailed description of how to optimize your page, check out this article: Optimize Your Google Business Profile To Elevate Your Brand.

15. Buy lunch, not leads

Instead of buying leads, buy lunch for past clients or people in your sphere of influence. Building deeper relationships will lead to referrals, repeat customers and a growing business.

16. Host going away parties for your sellers

Hosting a going away party for sellers is an outstanding way to meet the friends and neighbors of your client. These parties lead to introductions and opportunities.

17. Reach out to For Sale by Owners (FSBOs)

Don’t forget the owners who raise their hands saying they want to sell. FSBOs often become listings. Providing value and staying top of mind when they decide to list with an agent will lead to listings.

18. Use QR codes to attract homesellers

Attracting sellers via QR codes is similar to the above-mentioned strategies for buyers but here are a few twists for generating listing leads.

QR code on all mailers for just listed/just sold cards.

QR code on mailer to homeowners in your farm with the title “The 5 Key Marketing Strategies We Used to Maximize the Sales Price for Your Neighbor at [Address].”

QR code lead generation strategies are only limited by your creativity.

19. Host a first-time homebuyer seminar

Teaming with a lender and credit repair person to host a first-time homebuyer seminar provides you with a low-cost way to attract buyer leads.

20. Add ‘little help’ posts on social media

Social media posts that ask for a little help can reveal listing opportunities. This is an example of a post you can make if you have a buyer who can’t seem to find the perfect home.

Little Help Please! I have a couple looking to buy a 4-bedroom home in the [whatever] school district. We have looked at everything in MLS and have not been able to find their ideal home. Please direct message me if you know of anyone considering selling in that area so I can see if we might be able to have a win-win for that homeowner and the buyer I’m working with. Thanks in advance for the help.

This post can result in direct messages, texts or even people tagging a friend they know is getting ready to sell in the comments.

21. Pursue circle prospecting

Calling homeowners around a market activity like a new listing or a home that recently sold is a way to provide valuable information about an event that can affect the value of their home. This is a way to provide value and find homeowners who are considering selling their home now or in the future.

22. Connect with Veterans United Realty

Veterans United Realty is another no-upfront fee lead source that you pay for via a referral fee at the time of closing. They provide leads with a pre-approved VA loan. They look for agents with experience and a passion to help military families.

For a list of other referral companies with no upfront fees, check out this article: 10 No-Upfront-Cost Lead Sources For Real Estate Agents.

23. Ask for referrals

Never underestimate the power of asking for referrals in expanding your client base.

24. Buy online leads

Buying online leads can be profitable. The key is to have a follow-up system in place to maximize the opportunities each lead presents. I’ve found the higher the quality of the follow-up, the higher the percentage of conversion.

The level of success you achieve in 2024 will be a direct result of the quality and quantity of leads you generate. Hopefully, this article provides or reminds you of a few strategies that you can implement to make 2024 your best year ever.