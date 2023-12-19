Landing is now partnering with personal identity verification company CLEAR to shrink the time needed for its tenants to move from place to place.

Most people recognize the company CLEAR from it presence in airports, and its branded staff always asking us to register for it. If you’re not aware, it specializes in identity verification, and its kiosks and teams can be found in a number of places, not only airports.

Now, the company is partnering with flexible living platform Landing to shrink the time needed for its tenants to move from place to place, according to a Dec. 19 press release shared with Inman.

Landing gives mobile professionals and digital nomads access to a wide array of apartments around the country for short-term stays, and recently launched a new program called AutoPilot that offers landlords a range of management services aligned with its digital efficiencies and unique leasing model.

Through the integration, Landing members can set up a CLEAR account for free using its onboarding process. Doing so makes Landing users customers of CLEAR in all of its use cases, unlocking its benefits at airports, sporting events and other large public venues where it’s deployed. CLEAR will also extend two months of use for its “Plus” program to new Landing accounts.

“We’ve built mutual trust across the Landing community, promoting integrity across our membership network,” said Landing Chief Operating Officer Marcus Higgins in the press release. “Our integration with CLEAR advances that work, streamlining our verification process while preserving a high level of confidence between parties.”

The new partnership caps a busy 2023 for the flexible landlord. It announced its Flex product in July, a program specifically for corporate accounts that allows users to book open-ended stays and requires no multi-month equipment. It eliminates the need for a fixed reservation, meaning that should a company project take longer than expected, the resident can feel confident in the stability of their housing status.

Citing an Upwork study, Forbes reported that by 2025, 32.6 million people will work remotely, despite a number of companies pushing for staff to come back to the office.

Executive Vice President of CLEAR, Kasra Moshkani, said in a statement that the partnership should create a better renting experience for all stakeholders.

“We’re excited to bring CLEAR to the residential real estate sector and give property managers peace of mind that the tenants they’re interacting with are verified,” said Moshkani.

This is CLEAR’s first use case in the real estate industry.

Tenant verification is a standard process for traditional landlords, but is still, at times, cumbersome. It’s even more so for leasing professionals who oversee self-guided tours. Redfin allows the process for a number of its vacant rented properties, a process it calls Direct Access that uses smart locks. Rently rolled it out back in 2020. In September of this year, construction data and technology company Zonda acquired UTour, a system for offering self-guided home tours.

