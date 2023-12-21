The mansion was the home of Fanny and Charles Dascal, a prominent Miami couple who came to the United States from Cuba and founded Continental National Bank.

The Miami estate of the founders of Continental National Bank is hitting the market for $36 million. The 14,000-square-foot property is situated in the Biscayne Point community on about 230 feet of Biscayne Bay frontage, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The home theater. Image: Legendary Productions The exterior from above. Image: Legendary Productions A kitchen area. Image: Legendary Productions The entry area to the main house. Image: Legendary Productions

The mansion was the home of Fanny and Charles Dascal, a prominent Miami couple who came to the United States from Cuba, founded Continental Bank and owned several car dealerships. Charles Dascal passed away in 2013 and Fanny died in October.

The sprawling residence was among the first houses built in a contemporary style in the Biscayne Point neighborhood, according to the Journal. It contains seven bedrooms, a gym, a movie theatre and a wine cellar with room for 200 bottles. The grounds contain a pool, two docks with space for a 160-foot yacht and a covered outdoor kitchen with space for 15 people.

The Dascals purchased two waterfront lots in Miami Beach for $125,000 the year they emigrated to the United States and moved into an existing home on the property. They lived in that house for about 35 years before demolishing it and building the current house in its place.

The property is the largest in Biscayne Point and will be the gated community’s most expensive listing according to Gaby Chariff of Compass, who holds the listing along with Carlo Dipasquale.

Homes in Biscayne Point have a median listing home price of $4.8 million, according to Realtor.com, a 38.1 percent increase from the same time last year.

