The independent brokerage has hired Diyanna Ahuja to lead its team of more than 500 agents, who brings 2 decades of experience in luxury retail operations and real estate to the role.

Texas-based independent brokerage Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate has pulled from Compass to hire its first director of operations.

The brokerage has hired Diyanna Ahuja, a former operations manager at Compass based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, to lead its team of more than 500 agents.

“We’re in year 17 at RHA, and we’re just getting started,” said Rogers Healy, founder and CEO of RHA, in a statement. “I’m honored to pass the torch of running operations to someone that’s going to give us all the ability to elevate.”

Ahuja brings two decades of experience in luxury retail operations and real estate to the role, including four years at Compass and 17 years at the fashion brand Hugo Boss.

In addition to the team of agents, Ahuja will be responsible for daily operations, along with mentorship and training of agent support departments.

“It’s inspiring to see the community and camaraderie at RHA,” Ahuja said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be a part of it and to get to work alongside Rogers. His enthusiasm for what we can bring to the table is incredible.”

With its team of 500 agents, RHA is the largest real estate brokerage in North Texas with a projected 2022 revenue of $1 billion, according to RealTrends.

