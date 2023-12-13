As part of his Snapshot series, Brandon Doyle profiles speaker, coach and consultant Sean Carpenter to find out how he brings fun and enthusiasm to his real estate journey.

In the dynamic world of real estate, it’s rare to encounter an industry professional with as much enthusiasm and passion as Sean Carpenter. With over 25 years under his belt, Carpenter’s multifaceted roles range from a Realtor to a speaker, coach and consultant. For him, the journey has been about “building relationships, solving problems and having fun.”

Carpenter began his real estate odyssey in 1998, and since then, his journey has been nothing short of remarkable. He sees himself not just as an industry professional, but as a family man, a sports enthusiast and a beer aficionado who believes in seizing every day’s opportunities.

“It’s the little things that get me going,” Carpenter expresses. “From the first tee time on a weekend morning, a chilled craft beer, to college football Saturdays. But most of all, seeing the success stories of those I coach or mentor — it’s exhilarating!”

‘Real estate is a contact sport’

However, like every industry, real estate comes with its challenges. “Many agents are passive, waiting for opportunities,” Carpenter points out. “Real estate is a contact sport. Agents must stay connected with their clients, sphere of influence (SOI) and database. Building genuine relationships is crucial. You can’t simply set it and forget it.”

Despite his busy schedule of 35 to 50 speaking events yearly, Carpenter remains a fervent advocate for the real estate community. “This industry is transformative. It isn’t just about transactions but transitions, from one life chapter to the next. And the fact that we, as Realtors, get to guide this journey — it’s both a responsibility and an unparalleled opportunity,” he shares.

The pandemic inevitably altered the course of in-person events. Carpenter adapted, moving to virtual platforms, but nothing compares to the magic of a live audience.

“There’s an undeniable energy in a room full of engaged individuals. While my content delivery hasn’t changed, the experience surely has,” Carpenter says, adding, “All my classes come packed with CE — that’s Carpenter Enthusiasm!”

‘Live life and let real estate find its way’

His coaching venture, CARP Consulting, offers agents a chance to infuse their real estate journey with creativity. “Agents can always reach out to me on social channels or through my email. My approach is simple — live life and let real estate find its way,” Carpenter states.

The delicate balance between speaking, coaching, consulting and real estate sales is a juggling act for Carpenter. But it’s his varied experience that brings credibility to his roles. “When I speak, coach or sell, I come from a place of genuine experience, ensuring people I’m not just ‘talking the talk’ but ‘walking the walk.'”

Carpenter’s association with Inman has its own heartwarming tale. Each year at Inman Connect in New York City, he hosts a tribute gathering at O’Hara’s Pub near Ground Zero. The tradition is a poignant reminder of the 9/11 tragedy and a tribute to the first responders. “It’s a way to remember and honor those who served and continue to serve us,” Carpenter reflects.

In conclusion, Sean Carpenter’s journey in real estate isn’t just about sales or lectures — it’s a story of human connections, of embracing challenges and above all, living with passion. As he continues his mission of building relationships, solving problems and having fun, the real estate community is assured that with him on their side, the journey is always exciting.

