Each week on The Download, Inman’s Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the week to give you what you’ll need to meet Monday head-on. This week: A “glut” of agents, low inventory and a down market mean part-timers now make up the majority of real estate professionals, according to the Consumer Federation of America. What does that mean for clients — and for the industry?

If you feel like you’ve had a down year, you’re probably right. But if you’ve sold two or more homes, you’re doing better than almost half of your brethren and sistren in the real estate industry, according to the industry watchdog Consumer Federation of America.

In its new report, “A Surfeit of Real Estate Agents 3: Abundant Jobs, Inadequate Mentorship, and Few Sales,” CFA highlights what it calls a “glut” of more than 1.5 million agents nationwide selling between 5 million and 6 million homes per year.

Around the same time, we got our first confirmation that membership is down at the National Association of Realtors. While that’s no doubt due, in part, to the year’s scandals, lawsuits and other Very Bad Things, it’s also undoubtedly due to the fact that many agents simply didn’t sell enough in 2023 to make it worth re-upping.

49% of agents sold either 1 home or none at all in the past year: CFA by Andrea V. Brambila

According to the data, 49 percent of the agents in the four areas surveyed sold either zero homes or only one in the previous year and 70 percent sold five or fewer homes. The median number of sales was two. More than a third of the agents, 37 percent, didn’t sell a single home, Stephen Brobeck, a CFA senior fellow and the report’s author, told Inman.

