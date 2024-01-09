The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.
AirDNA announced Monday its acquisition of the vacation rental software Uplisting, marking a pivotal leap in the short-term rental data provider’s quest to provide a comprehensive, one-stop software for investors in short-term rental properties.
Uplisting helps short-term rental operators perform everyday tasks such as messaging guests, receiving payments, e-signing rental agreements and verifying identities, while AirDNA functions as a data provider for Airbnb and VRBO, helping operators do things like calculate how much to charge for rent or determine whether a property is a worthwhile investment. Their purchase of Uplisting represents their first foray into the day-to-day operations of short-term rental properties.
“Merging Uplisting’s first-class property management tools with our unparalleled market insights will create holistic, tailored solutions for all STR stakeholders, from aspiring hosts to large professional managers,” AirDNA CEO Demi Horvat said in a statement. “This integration equips users with robust tools for every step on their journey, from research and investment to set-up and ongoing optimization of their properties.”
Throughout 2023, Uplisting processed an estimated $400 million in bookings, according to a news release.