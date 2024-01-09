The acquisition represents AirDNA’s first foray into the day-to-day operations of short-term rental properties.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

AirDNA announced Monday its acquisition of the vacation rental software Uplisting, marking a pivotal leap in the short-term rental data provider’s quest to provide a comprehensive, one-stop software for investors in short-term rental properties.

Uplisting helps short-term rental operators perform everyday tasks such as messaging guests, receiving payments, e-signing rental agreements and verifying identities, while AirDNA functions as a data provider for Airbnb and VRBO, helping operators do things like calculate how much to charge for rent or determine whether a property is a worthwhile investment. Their purchase of Uplisting represents their first foray into the day-to-day operations of short-term rental properties.

“Merging Uplisting’s first-class property management tools with our unparalleled market insights will create holistic, tailored solutions for all STR stakeholders, from aspiring hosts to large professional managers,” AirDNA CEO Demi Horvat said in a statement. “This integration equips users with robust tools for every step on their journey, from research and investment to set-up and ongoing optimization of their properties.”

Throughout 2023, Uplisting processed an estimated $400 million in bookings, according to a news release.

“Joining forces with AirDNA opens up a realm of possibilities for the vacation rental market. With our combined wealth of expertise, we are poised to redefine industry standards, driving innovation and delivering enhanced value to all our clients,” said Vincent Breslin, founder of Uplisting.
AirDNA also announced Tuesday its introduction of a new dynamic pricing feature that automatically syncs its own smart rates to AirBNBs in an effort to help users maximize booking revenues by drawing on data from the millions of existing Airbnb and VRBO listings and providing effective pricing recommendations.
“Dynamic Pricing makes it easier for busy STR hosts to set their rates by automatically analyzing market and competitor trends,” Horvat said. “This ensures the best prices are delivered in real-time to their Airbnb listings, eliminating guesswork and manual adjustments. With our focus on building easy-to-use tools for hosts and Uplisting’s comprehensive suite for bookings, operations, guest communication, and beyond, we’re bringing professional tools within reach of everyone.”
AirDNA acquired the location intelligence platform Arrivalist over the summer, giving it access to location-specific data for short-term rentals. The value of the Uplisting deal was not disclosed.
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×