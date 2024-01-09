The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

AirDNA announced Monday its acquisition of the vacation rental software Uplisting, marking a pivotal leap in the short-term rental data provider’s quest to provide a comprehensive, one-stop software for investors in short-term rental properties.

Uplisting helps short-term rental operators perform everyday tasks such as messaging guests, receiving payments, e-signing rental agreements and verifying identities, while AirDNA functions as a data provider for Airbnb and VRBO, helping operators do things like calculate how much to charge for rent or determine whether a property is a worthwhile investment. Their purchase of Uplisting represents their first foray into the day-to-day operations of short-term rental properties.

“Merging Uplisting’s first-class property management tools with our unparalleled market insights will create holistic, tailored solutions for all STR stakeholders, from aspiring hosts to large professional managers,” AirDNA CEO Demi Horvat said in a statement. “This integration equips users with robust tools for every step on their journey, from research and investment to set-up and ongoing optimization of their properties.”

Throughout 2023, Uplisting processed an estimated $400 million in bookings, according to a news release.

“Joining forces with AirDNA opens up a realm of possibilities for the vacation rental market. With our combined wealth of expertise, we are poised to redefine industry standards, driving innovation and delivering enhanced value to all our clients,” said Vincent Breslin, founder of Uplisting.

AirDNA also announced Tuesday its introduction of a new dynamic pricing feature that automatically syncs its own smart rates to AirBNBs in an effort to help users maximize booking revenues by drawing on data from the millions of existing Airbnb and VRBO listings and providing effective pricing recommendations.

“Dynamic Pricing makes it easier for busy STR hosts to set their rates by automatically analyzing market and competitor trends,” Horvat said. “This ensures the best prices are delivered in real-time to their Airbnb listings, eliminating guesswork and manual adjustments. With our focus on building easy-to-use tools for hosts and Uplisting’s comprehensive suite for bookings, operations, guest communication, and beyond, we’re bringing professional tools within reach of everyone.”

AirDNA acquired the location intelligence platform Arrivalist over the summer, giving it access to location-specific data for short-term rentals. The value of the Uplisting deal was not disclosed.