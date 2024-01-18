The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Inman contributor Brandon Doyle made it his goal to interview 100 real estate professionals. Here’s a Snapshot of those conversations.

Sunny Lake Hahn’s two-decade journey in real estate showcases her as a transformative leader and innovator, from her early days with a general contractor to her influential role as a partner at 7DS Associates. Her rich experiences, valuable insights and expert advice make her one of the real estate industry’s most impactful personalities.

Getting started

Hahn’s interest in architecture and design was sparked in her childhood and rekindled during her college years while working for a general contractor. This exposure to the practicalities of construction and design ignited a passion that shaped her career trajectory.

After a stint in marketing and sales at an insurance company, she returned to her roots, taking an office manager role at an architectural firm. This decision marked her initial step into the world of real estate.

Hahn’s first real estate job was as a licensed assistant for a top agent, a role that taught her the importance of discipline, systems and balancing work and family.

Her move to a Coldwell Banker office, coinciding with the global financial crisis, provided invaluable lessons and opportunities, leading her to a leadership role at CB Bain. Here, she honed her skills in marketing and office management, eventually becoming the first non-family member to lead the office in its century-long history.

Joining 7DS Associates

The turning point in Hahn’s career came with a move to Texas to join Robert Hahn’s consulting practice. This shift expanded her horizons, allowing her to engage with various industry sectors, including a role at Zillow during pivotal changes. Her consulting work has been broad, involving marketing, event planning, operational framework development and more, a testament to her versatile skill set.

As a Partner at 7DS Associates, Sunny Lake Hahn’s days are filled with diverse activities, from advising prop-tech companies and MLSs to strategizing for start-ups. Her experience has taught her the value of staying focused and utilizing systems and processes for efficiency and effectiveness.

Sunny Lake Hahn is excited about working with individuals and companies willing to address and fix foundational challenges in the real estate industry. She advises agents to adapt to the shifting environment and prepare for potential changes in how business is conducted, drawing parallels to the legal profession’s billable hours model. Her advice is rooted in her own practices of tracking time and focusing on proactive work over reactive tasks.

In these challenging times, she offers this sage advice to real estate professionals:

Grant yourself grace and focus on service.

Build structure into your day and week, including client outreach, market analysis and self-care.

Reconnect with contacts fearlessly.

Analyze your ROI in both time and money.

One of her most impactful lessons is on the importance of tracking time, a practice she describes as clarifying and revealing. This approach helped her identify patterns and optimize her focus on proactive versus reactive tasks. She shares practical tips for better time management, such as limiting email and social media usage, calendar discipline, and setting daily goals.