Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

10 things to do right now, so you’re not in the next wave of agent exits

Team leader Carl Medford and his regional leadership mastermind have developed these 10 strategies to help you return to the fundamentals so that you’re ready to take on the challenges and opportunities that 2024 has in store.

Homeseller sues Nevada Realtors, NAR after $40K commission bill

Las Vegas resident Nathaniel Whaley alleges the National Association of Realtors, the Northern Nevada Regional MLS and state and local Realtor groups conspired to inflate broker commissions.

Latest homeseller suits in Arizona, New York target commission rules

Class-action complaints filed by Joseph Masiello and Robert Friedman join chorus of litigation nationwide objecting to trade group rules requiring sellers to offer compensation to buyer brokers.

Illinois’ 3rd commission suit names @properties, champions buyers

A Chicago homeowner is the latest to allege NAR policies amounted to a conspiracy to keep commissions high for buyers; @properties vows to “vigorously defend” against the new lawsuit.

Why NAR may be primed for record membership fall in 2024: Triple-I

The National Association of Realtors may be on the verge of a bigger membership decline than it’s ever seen before — including during the 2008 housing crisis. Intel explores why that is.

 

