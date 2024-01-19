The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Team leader Carl Medford and his regional leadership mastermind have developed these 10 strategies to help you return to the fundamentals so that you’re ready to take on the challenges and opportunities that 2024 has in store.

Las Vegas resident Nathaniel Whaley alleges the National Association of Realtors, the Northern Nevada Regional MLS and state and local Realtor groups conspired to inflate broker commissions.

Class-action complaints filed by Joseph Masiello and Robert Friedman join chorus of litigation nationwide objecting to trade group rules requiring sellers to offer compensation to buyer brokers.

A Chicago homeowner is the latest to allege NAR policies amounted to a conspiracy to keep commissions high for buyers; @properties vows to “vigorously defend” against the new lawsuit.

The National Association of Realtors may be on the verge of a bigger membership decline than it’s ever seen before — including during the 2008 housing crisis. Intel explores why that is.