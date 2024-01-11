Class-action complaints filed by Joseph Masiello and Robert Friedman join chorus of litigation nationwide objecting to trade group rules requiring sellers to offer compensation to buyer brokers.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Homesellers in Arizona and New York are the latest to file lawsuits alleging real estate companies and trade groups violated antitrust laws by conspiring to inflate broker commissions.

On Friday, Dec. 29, New York resident Robert Friedman filed a complaint seeking class-action status on behalf of anyone who, from December 29, 2019 through the present, sold residential real estate in the Brooklyn area covered by the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) using the services of a broker defendant and paid a buyer broker commission in accordance with REBNY’s rules.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York and the defendants include REBNY, Douglas Elliman, Christie’s, Corcoran, Sotheby’s, Brown Harris Stevens, Serhant, Compass, Nest Seekers, The Agency, Engel & Volkers, and Anywhere (formerly, Realogy), among others.

“This lawsuit arises out of a horizontal antitrust conspiracy among major residential real estate firms not to compete over broker commissions in Brooklyn’s most expensive neighborhoods,” the complaint says.

“As REBNY members, Defendants devised and agreed in writing to a set of rules … requiring a real estate broker representing a home seller (the ‘Seller Broker’) to split the commission from a real estate transaction equally with the broker representing the home buyer (the ‘Buyer Broker’) — a commission that must be paid by the home seller.”

The complaint adds that the rules caused homesellers to pay artificially inflated prices for real estate broker services, noting that in a different Brooklyn listing service than the one owned by REBNY, median buyer broker commissions are just 1 percent, rather than the 2.5-3 percent in REBNY’s RLS.

“Residential listings in those neighborhoods are dominated by another group of real estate brokers that owns and operates a different listing service, Brooklyn MLS, which, in contrast to REBNY, does not require a Seller Broker to offer any compensation to the Buyer Broker,” the complaint says.

A week later, on the other side of the country, Arizona resident Joseph Masiello filed a Jan. 5 complaint seeking class-action status on behalf of anyone who, from January 5, 2020 through the present, used any brokerage defendant to list a home on an Arizona multiple listing service and who paid a commission to the buyer’s broker in connection with the sale of the home.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona and the defendants include the Arizona Association of Realtors, local Realtor associations, HomeSmart, Realty One Group, Christie’s, Realty Executives, and Long Realty, among others.

“Defendants’ conspiracy: (a) requires sellers to pay inflated commissions for services provided by buyer-brokers; (b) raises, fixes, and maintains buyer-broker compensation at levels that would not exist in a competitive marketplace; and (c) encourages and facilitates steering and other actions that impede entry and market success by lower-cost real estate brokerage services,” the complaint says.

These are the latest suits to generally attack the practice of requiring listing brokers to share commissions with buyer brokers in the wake of an Oct. 31 verdict in a case known as Sitzer | Burnett in which a Kansas City jury found the National Association of Realtors and major real estate franchisors conspired to inflate commissions and awarded damages that may end up costing the defendants nearly $5.4 billion.

Both Friedman and Masiello allege violation of the federal Sherman Antitrust Act and state antitrust laws. Like their predecessors, the suits challenge trade group rules that require listing brokers to offer compensation to buyer brokers in order to submit a listing to a trade group-affiliated multiple listing service. In the Arizona suit, the rule is a NAR rule, called the Cooperative Compensation Rule or the Participation Rule, and NAR is named as a co-conspirator but not a defendant. In the New York suit, the rule comes from the non-Realtor-affiliated Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), which is named as a defendant.

In the New York suit, the defendants are:

Real Estate Board of New York

Douglas Elliman

Christie’s International Real Estate

The Corcoran Group

Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates

Brown Harris Stevens

Serhant

Compass

Nest Seekers

The Agency RE

Elegran

Engel & Volkers New York Real Estate

R New York

Anywhere Real Estate

Terra Holdings

Leslie J. Garfield & Co.

In the Arizona suit, the defendants are:

Arizona Association of Realtors

The Phoenix Association of Realtors

Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors

West and Southeast Realtors of the Valley, Inc.

Tucson Association of Realtors, Inc.

HomeSmart Holdings, Inc.

My Home Group, LLC

Realty One Group Arizona, Inc.

West USA Realty, Inc.

Hague Partners Holdings, LLC

Realty Executives, LLC

Arizona Best Real Estate

North&Co.

Silverleaf Realty, LLC

Retsy, LLC

Walty Danley Local Luxury, Christie’s International Real Estate

The Brokery

Long Realty

Tierra Antigua Realty, LLC

Inman has reached out to all of the defendants and will update this story with any responses they provide. As of Wednesday evening, Compass and Douglas Elliman had both declined to comment.

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter