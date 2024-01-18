The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Today, Inman unveiled its 2024 Power Players, the highly anticipated annual index of real estate’s most powerful and influential leaders.

The 2024 Inman Power Players includes an impressive list of executives and founders — each of whom has the ability to play a key role in shaping the future of the residential real estate industry. This year’s list includes 137 notable individuals from the residential real estate, mortgage, finance and proptech ecosystems.

“Inman commences the year, appropriately enough, with a new class of Power Players,” said Inman CEO Emily Paquette. “Inman Power Players are individuals who wield the industry’s greatest influence and possess the ability to chart a course towards a brighter future in this new frontier.”

The list of 2024 Power Player honorees includes:

Rich Barton, Zillow

John Berkowitz, OJO Labs

Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna

Andy Florance, CoStar Group

Mat Ishbia, United Wholesale Mortgage

Pam Liebman, Corcoran

Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings

Ryan Schneider, Anywhere Real Estate

Sharran Srivatsaa, REAL

Thad Wong, @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate

The complete list of honorees can be found here.

The Power Players are just the beginning for Inman’s expanded awards program. Inman will also be shining a light on two new distinctions — MLS Reinvented and New York Power Brokers, both of which will be announced in the coming days.

From leadership and marketing to proptech and AI, Inman awards are the most coveted in the industry. Public nominations for 2024 Inman Awards are currently open and all members of the Inman community are invited to submit nominees for consideration.