The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.
Today, Inman unveiled its 2024 Power Players, the highly anticipated annual index of real estate’s most powerful and influential leaders.
The list of 2024 Power Player honorees includes:
- Rich Barton, Zillow
- John Berkowitz, OJO Labs
- Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna
- Andy Florance, CoStar Group
- Mat Ishbia, United Wholesale Mortgage
- Pam Liebman, Corcoran
- Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings
- Ryan Schneider, Anywhere Real Estate
- Sharran Srivatsaa, REAL
- Thad Wong, @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate
The complete list of honorees can be found here.
The Power Players are just the beginning for Inman’s expanded awards program. Inman will also be shining a light on two new distinctions — MLS Reinvented and New York Power Brokers, both of which will be announced in the coming days.
From leadership and marketing to proptech and AI, Inman awards are the most coveted in the industry. Public nominations for 2024 Inman Awards are currently open and all members of the Inman community are invited to submit nominees for consideration.