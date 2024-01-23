Inman Connect New York is LIVE this week! Experience the pulse of the real estate industry in person or join us from anywhere in the world — the future of real estate is unfolding now. Get your virtual ticket here.

Inman contributor Brandon Doyle made it his goal to interview 100 real estate professionals. Here’s a Snapshot of those conversations.

With a career spanning 30 years, Michael Thorne started his journey into real estate at the age of 15. Since then, he has grown into a seasoned professional whose experiences offer invaluable insights into the past, present and future of real estate.

His early start was a rarity then, though more common now, and it gave him a unique vantage point to observe and adapt to the seismic shifts in the industry. “I was an agent before the internet,” Thorne remarks, highlighting the extensive scope of his experience.

A commitment to mentorship

As a partner in a thriving real estate team, Thorne works closely with his colleagues Jorda Maisey and Trisha Bongers. The team’s recent expansion, including a client care manager and a new agent, reflects its commitment to growth and excellence. Beyond his official role, Thorne dedicates himself to mentoring new agents, helping them navigate and embrace the industry’s continual evolution.

Thorne’s enthusiasm for disruption is a driving force in his career. He sees change not as a hurdle but as an opportunity for innovation and growth. “Disruption… is all that change really is,” he explains. This mindset has enabled him and his team to be early adopters of industry advancements, constantly staying ahead of the curve.

Eye on a shifting industry

Reflecting on key industry shifts, Thorne notes the significant change from agents as data gatekeepers to advisors and experts in customer experience. He emphasizes the use of technology not just for efficiency but for enhancing client service, a philosophy that has guided his team’s innovative approach.

A strong advocate for banning dual agency, Thorne cites the success of this model in British Columbia and its benefits for the public. He believes that such a ban enhances transparency and fairness in real estate transactions and anticipates its wider adoption in the industry. He predicts that eliminating dual agency will lead to more ethical practices across the industry, benefiting both clients and agents.

Thorne passionately argues for a broader and more inclusive definition of success in the industry. For him, success isn’t measured solely in dollars but in the happiness and satisfaction of both agents and clients. He challenges the industry’s conventional metrics of success, advocating for recognition of diverse achievements, from personal fulfillment to client satisfaction.

In mentoring emerging real estate professionals, Thorne emphasizes the importance of being comfortable with change and seeing it as an opportunity. He encourages new agents to challenge traditional practices and to find their unique value propositions in a competitive market.

Michael Thorne’s three decades in real estate represent more than just longevity; they embody a journey of continuous learning, adaptation, and leadership. As real estate evolves, Thorne’s experiences and philosophies provide a blueprint for future success in this dynamic field.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.