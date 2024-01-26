Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.
Umansky says industry is in ‘trouble’ as he debuts NAR rival
The founder of The Agency is part of a team launching the American Real Estate Association as NAR continues to face criticism and legal trouble.
California commission lawsuit filed against NAR and 35 other entities
Homesellers allege 36 Realtor association, brokerage, and multiple listing service defendants conspired to inflate buyer broker commissions in violation of state and federal antitrust laws.
Meet the French baker behind California’s big commission suit
Gael Fierro co-wrote a movie for Amazon Prime and ran a business selling cannelés before he decided to sue over the sale of his home in Los Angeles.
What experts have right (and wrong) about the Silver Tsunami
Senior housing expert Rachael Hite shares data around seniors, aging in place, downsizing and the real cost of retirement. Housing experts predicting a “Silver Tsunami” are underestimating what boomers actually want.
Blame ‘Ziltorfin’: CoStar CEO says competitors souring industry rep
During his latest ICNY appearance CoStar Group CEO Andy Florance chastised Zillow, Redfin and Realtor.com for prioritizing their bottom line to the detriment of buyers and listing agents.