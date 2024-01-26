Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Umansky says industry is in ‘trouble’ as he debuts NAR rival

Mauricio Umansky

The founder of The Agency is part of a team launching the American Real Estate Association as NAR continues to face criticism and legal trouble.

California commission lawsuit filed against NAR and 35 other entities

Aerial establishing shot of the Sepulveda Pass in Los Angeles, which connects the west side of the Los Angeles Basin to the San Fernando Valley through the Santa Monica Mountains. | Getty Images

Homesellers allege 36 Realtor association, brokerage, and multiple listing service defendants conspired to inflate buyer broker commissions in violation of state and federal antitrust laws.

Meet the French baker behind California’s big commission suit

Gael Fierro co-wrote a movie for Amazon Prime and ran a business selling cannelés before he decided to sue over the sale of his home in Los Angeles.

What experts have right (and wrong) about the Silver Tsunami

Senior housing expert Rachael Hite shares data around seniors, aging in place, downsizing and the real cost of retirement. Housing experts predicting a “Silver Tsunami” are underestimating what boomers actually want.

Blame ‘Ziltorfin’: CoStar CEO says competitors souring industry rep

During his latest ICNY appearance CoStar Group CEO Andy Florance chastised Zillow, Redfin and Realtor.com for prioritizing their bottom line to the detriment of buyers and listing agents.

Realtor.com | Redfin | Zillow
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
