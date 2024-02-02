Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Under the proposed deal, Keller Williams must inform franchisees that offers of compensation are not required. It also agreed to revise training materials and end rules requiring agents to join NAR.

In a video that abruptly vanished from NAR’s website Wednesday before resurfacing, Wright said the group does not set commissions — a practice it isn’t currently being accused of — and welcomed competition from AREA.

Jimmy Burgess shares 10 specific prompts designed for real estate agents that will help you generate leads, grow your business and serve your clients at the highest level possible.

The former Keller Williams president took a roughly three-year sabbatical from the industry while going all-in on being a dad. Team wasn’t sure he’d ever return to real estate — until he got to know Ryan Serhant.

NAR was dismissed without paying any money or making any rule changes, but The PLS says it can reopen the case if they don’t come to a deal.