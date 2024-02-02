Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Keller Williams settles Sitzer, Moehrl commission suits for $70M

Under the proposed deal, Keller Williams must inform franchisees that offers of compensation are not required. It also agreed to revise training materials and end rules requiring agents to join NAR.

NAR CEO Nykia Wright appears — and disappears — in ‘odd’ new video

Screenshot from Jan. 31, 2024 video featuring NAR CEO Nykia Wright

In a video that abruptly vanished from NAR’s website Wednesday before resurfacing, Wright said the group does not set commissions — a practice it isn’t currently being accused of — and welcomed competition from AREA.

10 powerfully effective ChatGPT prompts for 2024

Jimmy Burgess shares 10 specific prompts designed for real estate agents that will help you generate leads, grow your business and serve your clients at the highest level possible.

Josh Team makes a real estate comeback as SERHANT. president

The former Keller Williams president took a roughly three-year sabbatical from the industry while going all-in on being a dad. Team wasn’t sure he’d ever return to real estate — until he got to know Ryan Serhant.

Pocket listing suit against NAR ‘paused’ for settlement talks

Photo by Kristopher Roller on Unsplash

NAR was dismissed without paying any money or making any rule changes, but The PLS says it can reopen the case if they don’t come to a deal.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×