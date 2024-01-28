Jimmy Burgess shares 10 specific prompts designed for real estate agents that will help you generate leads, grow your business and serve your clients at the highest level possible.

This January marks Inman’s fifth annual Agent Appreciation Month, which culminates at Inman Connect New York in a celebration of agents at the end of January. Plus, we’re rolling out the coveted Inman Power Player Awards, as well as the New York Power Brokers and MLS Innovators awards.

ChatGPT continues to get better and better. This article shares 10 specific prompts designed for real estate agents that will help you generate leads, grow your business, and serve your clients at the highest level possible.

The following prompts are easily copied and pasted, but understanding how to write an effective prompt yourself provides the knowledge needed to take your business to a new level. Rajeev Sajja, my co-host of The Real Estate AI Flash on Apple Podcasts, has developed an easy-to-follow formula for writing effective prompts utilizing the acronym R.I. S.E.

Although you may not use this complete formula in every prompt, the framework is helpful in providing ChatGPT the information it needs to give you the best response possible. This is a breakdown of the formula you can utilize:

R – Role

What role do you want ChatGPT to play? In the first prompt below, the first sentence that says, “Act as an expert real estate agent business coach,” is the role.

I – Input

The input you provide helps ChatGPT get a better idea of the goal for the prompt. In the first prompt below, the second sentence where it says, “I am a real estate agent that would like to generate two listings per month in 2024,” is an example of the input.

S – Specifics

The specifics help ChatGPT understand additional details about what you are trying to accomplish through the prompt. In the first prompt below, the third sentence where it says, “I currently generate listings from geographical farming and sphere of influence referrals,” is an example of specifics.

E – Expectation

The expectation you provide helps ChatGPT understand what it is you want it to do or what you expect to be able to achieve from the response to the prompt. In the first prompt below, the last sentence where it says, “Provide me with 20 strategies that can help me generate the seller leads needed to take the two listings per month that I’ve set as my goal,” is an example of an expectation.

Hopefully, this formula will help you write better prompts and, in turn, receive better responses. Now, let’s get to the prompts that we are getting results with right now.

1. Listing lead generation idea prompt

If you’re looking for ideas on how to generate listings this year, this is an example of a prompt that will help.

Act as an expert real estate agent business coach. I am a real estate agent that would like to generate two listings per month in 2024. I currently generate listings from geographical farming and sphere of influence referrals. Provide me with 20 strategies that can help me generate the seller leads needed to take the two listings per month that I’ve set as my goal.

As with all these example prompts, adjust them to reflect truths about your business and don’t be afraid to test a number of different versions.

2. Buyer lead generation idea prompt

If you’re looking for buyer lead generation ideas, this prompt will provide 20 options.

Act as an expert real estate marketer and provide me with 20 creative ways to generate real estate buyer leads in the current market environment.

3. Google Business Profile review generation prompt

Reviews on your Google Business Profile page add credibility and an opportunity for organic lead generation. This prompt will help you craft an email that will get you the reviews you desire.

Act as an expert copywriter specializing in working with real estate agents. My goal is to increase the number of reviews on my Google Business Profile Page. Provide me with an email to past clients thanking them for their business and asking them to click on the link provided to leave a Google Business Review. The tone for the email should be conversational and gratitude-driven based on them doing business with me in the past. Also, provide me with three email subject line options for this email.

4. LinkedIn article for seller lead generation prompt

LinkedIn continues to prove itself as an underutilized lead-generation platform. This prompt will help you craft a blog post that the LinkedIn algorithm will love.

Act as an expert real estate copywriter and provide me with an SEO-optimized LinkedIn article with seven things a seller should do before listing their home for sale in [your city] in the spring. No. 7 in the article should be to call me for a free, no-obligation valuation analysis and a list of things that can be done to the home prior to listing it to maximize the sales price.

5. Social media content creation idea prompt

Are you struggling with content creation ideas? This prompt will help you grow your audience and influence in your local market. Although this example mentions Instagram, simply substitute your platform of choice for comparable results.

Act as an Instagram expert specializing in creating content for real estate agents. Provide me with 20 Instagram post ideas that will showcase me as the local real estate expert in [insert your city]. The goal of these posts is to increase engagement with the actual posts and followers of my page.

6. Business growth plan prompt

Do you have a goal to grow your business in 2024? This prompt will help build a plan of action that can make it happen.

Act as an expert real estate business coach. My goal is to increase my real estate sales business by 20 percent in the coming twelve months. Ask me as many questions as you need to understand my current business so you can provide me with strategies and a plan of action that will help me achieve my goal of growing my business by 20 percent in 2024.

7. Social media bio optimization prompt

The key to expanding your reach on social media is to gain followers. This prompt helps you optimize your bio in a way that encourages people to find your page and to follow you.

Act as an Instagram expert specializing in helping real estate agents grow their Instagram following. Ask me any questions you need that will help you write a compelling bio for my Instagram page that will increase my follower count.

8. Client appreciation ideas prompt

One of the best ways to generate referrals is to show your clients how much you appreciate them. This prompt will keep you top of mind when the opportunity for them to send someone your way arises.

Act as an expert real estate marketer specializing in showing past client’s appreciation. Give me 20 creative ways to say thank you and show my appreciation for those past clients and their business.

9. MLS description prompt

Pictures are what capture potential buyers’ attention, but in many cases the MLS description is the deciding factor on whether they decide to schedule an appointment to see the home or move on to the next listing. This prompt makes sure your MLS description helps your listing put its best foot forward.

Act as an expert real estate copywriter specializing in writing MLS home descriptions. Provide me with three MLS descriptions with one written in a conversational tone, one written in a professional tone, and one written in a luxury tone. Use the previous MLS description below for details of the home, but make sure the descriptions you provide are unique. Here is the previous MLS description: [insert previous description]

Once it provides the three options, show them to the homeowner and ask which they prefer and if there is anything additional they think you should highlight in the description.

10. Price reduction marketing plan prompt

As the market normalizes and days on the market increase, the need for price reductions will return to the market. This prompt provides ideas you can mold into a price reduction marketing plan for the homeowner that you can provide with the price reduction request. This plan of action provides the seller with confidence that the price reduction along with your proactive marketing plan will help them get the home sold.

Act as an expert marketer specializing in real estate marketing for homes with a recent price reduction. Give me 20 creative ways to market the home that will get it the exposure needed to get the home sold.

ChatGPT is available for everyone, but not everyone will take advantage of the opportunities it presents. Invest the time to learn this innovative technology and not only will you not be left behind, you will separate yourself from your competition.